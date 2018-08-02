10 Movies with Romantic Sex Scenes That Will Make You Believe in Love

Sometimes sex scenes are pure lust, but other times they embrace the power of L-O-V-E. (Want to know the difference between having sex and making love? Watch these clips.) Here, the top 10 most romantic, not cheesy, totally sensual sex scenes in movie history.
'The Notebook'
As adults, most of us know that things that look like fantastic, romantic ideas in the movies are kind of a disaster in real life. No matter how wise you are in the ways of romance, however, the kissing-in-the-rain scene from The Notebook will make you lust for a thunderstorm and a Gosling of your very own.
'Pretty Woman'
Speaking of impractical places to have sex, Pretty Woman's piano scene (in a public hotel restaurant, no less) will make you want a baby grand.
'Ghost'
The famous pottery-making scene between Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze is probably also less sexy and romantic (and more messy) in real life, but man does it look dreamy on film.
'The Lucky One'
Shower sex is impractical and outdoor shower sex is even more so, but it's swoon-worthy in this Zac Efron romance.
'Cruel Intentions'
Who knew that a love scene between a girl and the guy who bet that he could take her virginity could turn out to be so romantic? The key, of course, is that Sebastian really fell for Annette (and the real-life love between Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon didn't hurt either).
'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1'
It took four movies, but Bella and Edward finally tied the knot and consummated their relationship in a night of sweet-turned-intense honeymoon sex.
'Titanic'
The illicit love scene between Jack and Kate in Titanic made foggy window handprints a symbol of eroticism and romance for an entire generation.
'Fifty Shades Freed'
The final installment in the Fifty Shades trilogy saw Ana become Mrs. Grey and take a lot more agency in her sexual relationship with Christian. The romance is in the fact that both parties are fully into what's going on in the bed and satisfied with the partnership.
'Brokeback Mountain'
The tender tent scene in Brokeback Mountain will go down in history as one of the most romantic movie love scenes of all time. Bonus points for showing that true love knows no barriers when it comes to identity or sexuality.
'Blue Is the Warmest Colour'
The love scenes between Adèle and Emma in Blue Is the Warmest Colour exude love and romance (and sexiness. Also lots of sexiness).
