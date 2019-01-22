FoxAviron Pictures
Do you believe in love? Like real, all-caps, happily ever after, fairy tale L-O-V-E? So do we. That kind of perfect romance might not always seem possible in real life (unless your name is Meghan Markle, that is), but in the movies, we always get our happily ever after. If your current love life isn't quite the fairy tale you'd like it to be, head to the cinema: 2019 is full of movies that will fill that will make your heart flutter once again. And if you are lucky in love, well get ready to keep swooning.
Here are the best romantic movies coming out in 2019.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
'What Men Want'
Release date: February 8
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phoebe Robinson, and Tracy Morgan
Take a fairly problematic early aughts rom-com, gender swap it, add Taraji P. Henson and you have...a movie we actually want to see, that's what. What Men Want promises classic rom-com vibes with a modern twist.
2
'Isn't It Romantic'
Release date: February 14
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra
This one is kind of the anti-rom-com, but with its meta take on the genre, it's also packed full of all things lovey dovey (including the kind you can laugh at the ridiculousness of).
3
'The Aftermath'
Release date: March 15
Starring: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård, and Jason Clarke
Leave it to Keira Knightley to break our hearts and make us believe in once-in-a-lifetime romance all while wearing gorgeous period costumes. If you enjoyed crying over Atonement, The Aftermath is for you.
4
'Five Feet Apart'
Release date: March 22
Starring: Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse
Did The Fault in Our Stars make you cry tears of love mixed in with your tears of sadness? Were you into that? Then you should check out Five Feet Apart, which takes The Fault in Our Stars' winning formula and adds Cole Sprouse, just to up the ante.
5
'After'
Release date: April 12
Starring: Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin
Based on a viral series of Harry Styles fan fiction (no joke), After is a gut-wrenching look at first love—and what comes...after.
6
'Aladdin'
Release date: May 24
Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar
It's not the tale as old as time, but it is a tale as old as time. Aladdin and Jasmine's story was romantic AF as an animated movie, so we can't even picture the enchantment we'll experience with the live-action version.
7
'Last Christmas'
Release date: November 15
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh
This rom-com, set in London, stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Details about the plot are hush-hush, but it sounds like it *might* be inspired by the iconic Christmas song of the same name.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below