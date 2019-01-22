image
The Best Romantic Movies 2019

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
FoxAviron Pictures

Do you believe in love? Like real, all-caps, happily ever after, fairy tale L-O-V-E? So do we. That kind of perfect romance might not always seem possible in real life (unless your name is Meghan Markle, that is), but in the movies, we always get our happily ever after. If your current love life isn't quite the fairy tale you'd like it to be, head to the cinema: 2019 is full of movies that will fill that will make your heart flutter once again. And if you are lucky in love, well get ready to keep swooning.

Here are the best romantic movies coming out in 2019.

1 'What Men Want'

Release date: February 8

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phoebe Robinson, and Tracy Morgan

Take a fairly problematic early aughts rom-com, gender swap it, add Taraji P. Henson and you have...a movie we actually want to see, that's what. What Men Want promises classic rom-com vibes with a modern twist.

2 'Isn't It Romantic'

Release date: February 14

Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra

This one is kind of the anti-rom-com, but with its meta take on the genre, it's also packed full of all things lovey dovey (including the kind you can laugh at the ridiculousness of).

3 'The Aftermath'

Release date: March 15

Starring: Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgård, and Jason Clarke

Leave it to Keira Knightley to break our hearts and make us believe in once-in-a-lifetime romance all while wearing gorgeous period costumes. If you enjoyed crying over Atonement, The Aftermath is for you.

4 'Five Feet Apart'

Release date: March 22

Starring: Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse

Did The Fault in Our Stars make you cry tears of love mixed in with your tears of sadness? Were you into that? Then you should check out Five Feet Apart, which takes The Fault in Our Stars' winning formula and adds Cole Sprouse, just to up the ante.

5 'After'

Release date: April 12

Starring: Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin

Based on a viral series of Harry Styles fan fiction (no joke), After is a gut-wrenching look at first love—and what comes...after.

6 'Aladdin'

Release date: May 24

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, and Numan Acar

It's not the tale as old as time, but it is a tale as old as time. Aladdin and Jasmine's story was romantic AF as an animated movie, so we can't even picture the enchantment we'll experience with the live-action version.

7 'Last Christmas'
image
Getty Images

Release date: November 15

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh

This rom-com, set in London, stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. Details about the plot are hush-hush, but it sounds like it *might* be inspired by the iconic Christmas song of the same name.

