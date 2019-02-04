ParamountColumbia Pictures
Real life can be, well, a lot. That's especially true in 2019, which is why lightening things up with a little well-placed comic relief is so important. Good news: 2019's slate of comedy movies includes a plethora of laugh-out-loud funny flicks that will take your mind off the worst woes of the real world.
Take a look at some of the funniest comedy movies coming out in 2019 (and if you want to check out our pick for 2018, see here). Feel free to bookmark this list and refer to it all year when you find yourself in desperate need of a good belly laugh.
1
'The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part'
Release date: February 8
Starring: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Maya Rudolph.
Before he was training raptors and guarding the galaxy, Chris Pratt was making everything awesome and making us laugh uncontrollably in The LEGO Movie. Finally, after five long years, everything will be awesome again. (It's already getting rave reviews.)
2
'What Men Want'
Release date: February 8
Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracy Morgan.
Taraji P. Henson as a woman suddenly imbued with the ability to read men's minds? Yes, please.
3
'Isn't It Romantic?'
Release date: February 13
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra.
What would it be like if you woke up in a rom-com? The answer, according to Isn't It Romantic?, seems to be more com than rom.
4
'Fighting with My Family'
Release date: February 14
Starring: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson.
This one is based on the hilarious and, at times, heart-wrenching true story of professional wrestler Saraya "Paige" Bevis, who grew up in a family of professional wrestlers and eventually went on to win the WWE Divas Championship in 2014.
5
'Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral'
Release date: March 1
Starring: Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, and Tyler Perry.
Few franchises in this world are more reliably good for a laugh than the Madea movies. Only Tyler Perry could have us this excited to laugh at a funeral.
6
'Shazam!'
Release date: April 5
Starring: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan, Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Djimon Hounsou.
It's a superhero movie, but without the "gritty realism" or the "taking itself remotely seriously" vibes.
7
'Drunk Parents'
Release date: April 19
Starring: Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello, Ben Platt, and Treat Williams.
The title tells you pretty much everything you need to know. This is not a subtle movie.
8
'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'
Release date: May 10
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy.
Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu as a detective. It's like Deadpool meets Pokémon Go meets the weirdest dream you've ever had.
9
'Men in Black: International'
Release date: June 14
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson, and Liam Neeson.
Men in Black is back, this time with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the suits. If their comedic chemistry is anything like it was in Thor: Ragnarok, then the laughs probably won't stop at all.
10
'Toy Story 4'
Release date: June 21
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves.
The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is described as a "rom-com" and it's supposed to be more emotional than any of the previous installments. But, you know, also funny?
11
'Spies in Disguise'
Release date: September 19
Starring: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled.
Super suave super spy Lance Sterling has to team up with a gadget-inventing super geek to save the world. Hijinks, presumably, ensue.
