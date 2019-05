Oberyn's Death

When Tyrion requests a trial by combat over the whole Joffrey murder thing, Oberyn Martell volunteers as his champion for the chance to fight the Mountain, who raped and killed his sister. Oberyn is an amazing fighter and pretty much has the fight in the bag, but loses when he insists that the Mountain admit to his crimes before he'll kill him. The Mountain then grabs Oberyn's head and delivers one of the show's most gruesome deaths of all time.