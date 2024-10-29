Netflix's hit feel-good series Firefly Lane may be a relative newcomer to the streaming scene—but novelist Kristin Hannah, the author of the 2008 book of the same name, has been weaving tales about women and their relationships for over three decades.

As fans of the lawyer-turned-author (and Hannah herself) will tell you, some of the best Kristin Hannah books have resulted from how she writes about those subjects drastically changing since 1991 when she published her first novel. “For years, I immersed myself in other time periods and rooted my stories in distant places,” she wrote on her website. “And then, somewhere along the way of this career, I came home in a way. I turned my attention to contemporary matters and began to write about women’s lives.”

Hannah’s ever-evolving approach means that whether you’re a fan of historical fiction like The Nightingale or you’re more of a romance book buff (a.k.a. the genre Hannah cut her teeth on), you’re bound to find a favorite among her genre-crossing list of work—her book count currently sits at 25.

One common theme among all of Hannah’s novels? They’ll probably make you cry. “I do sort of consciously put my characters through really terrible things,” she once admitted in an interview. “In doing that, they find out who they really are.”

Not sure where to start? Below, find a list of the best Kristin Hannah books and where each ranks among her all-time greatest titles.

25. 'When Lightning Strikes' The reviews for When Lightning Strikes are less than glowing, to say the least, but to be fair, this novel, released in 1994, is over three decades years old. It’s also extremely ambitious. You’ve got magical storms powerful enough to transport novelist Alaina Costanza into one of her stories. There's the Wild West, kidnapping, and a brewing romance across space and time. It’s all a lot to take in—but 'A' for effort?

24. 'The Enchantment' A hard departure from the traditional gender stereotypes of the 19th century, this book's heroine Emmaline is a no-nonsense Wall Street type who's all business, and the sweet and virginal hero, Dr. Digby, serves as the novel's bleeding heart. Together, the pair are on a quest to find an entire lost city of gold. The storyline here is decent enough, but loses serious points for its lack of availability: Since it’s officially out of print, it’s a next-to-impossible get.

23. 'Waiting for the Moon' This book is not your typical romance. Its heroine, Selena, can’t remember who she is or how she got to the old mansion she’s recovering at in Maine, and the doctor, Ian Carrick, who has been tasked with her care has psychic powers that don’t seem to work on his new patient. But none of that has any bearing on the feelings swiftly developing between them—or the fact that the good doctor doesn't exactly win over many of Hannah's Goodreads fans.

22. 'A Handful of Heaven' The other of Hannah's two out-of-print books, A Handful of Heaven is a more obscure find. (It’s going for upwards of $120 on Amazon.) However, unless you’re a super fan, this Alaskan-set romance about a woman seeking her fortune in gold and finding love in its stead is probably not worth the squeeze. Don’t get us wrong: It’s a fun, easy read and holds appeals for even those unfamiliar with the romance genre. Hannah’s writing prowess has grown exponentially since this book was first published in 1991, making it just the middle of the road.

21. 'If You Believe' Another of Hannah’s earlier works, this book's biggest hurdle might be the male protagonist’s name. (It's... Mad Dog Stone.) At its core, however, you’ll find a charming love story about a woman who needs help on her farm and the man she hires to get the job done. The only teensy, tiny little problem? They’re falling in love, and he’s not the type to stay in one place for too long.

20. 'Distant Shores' Distant Shores is one of the author’s less acclaimed novels, and how you feel about the storyline may be influenced by your take on relationships. The story's central couple, Jack and Elizabeth, are at a crossroads in their marriage after their teenage daughters have left the nest. They could fight against the growing resentment building between them over their neglected needs. Or, they could throw in the towel, trusting in a brighter future without the other. Depending on which path you’re rooting for, you’ll either be satisfied or sorely disappointed by this book.

19. 'Once in Every Life' Once in Every Life is both a romance and a ghost story. In it, Tess Gregory, a woman who missed out on love throughout her life, is given a second chance to find it in death—she just has to travel back in time to experience it. (Like, to the post-Civil War era.) While some think the plot here is a bit much, those who get it, get it.

18. 'Comfort & Joy' This 2020 book may not be the next great American novel, but then again, it’s not trying to be. Rather, this is a sweet Christmas story about two damaged people looking for a second act of happiness and finding it in each other. Joy is newly divorced and Daniel is facing his first yuletide alone with his 6-year-old son Bobby after his wife tragically died. Luckily, there’s still some holiday cheer to be discovered between them—and plenty of plot twists to keep you guessing.

17. 'Home Again' More than one Hannah fan has called out Home Again for its predictability. However, the book does include a truly satisfying story about the complexities of the human heart, as a man who abandoned his family years prior returns under very different circumstances.

16. 'Angel Falls' Angel Falls could easily fuel the plot of a Lifetime movie. Loving wife and mother Mikaela has just had an accident that’s landed her in a coma. Not only is she facing a potentially lengthy recovery, but the secrets she’s been keeping from said beautiful family—namely, that she used to be married to a famous movie star—are beginning to unravel. Worse still? There’s nothing she can do to stop it. This one’s a good choice if you’re seeking lighter fare than some of Hannah’s more serious war-era novels will provide.

15. 'On Mystic Lake' Hannah first tasted commercial success with On Mystic Lake, her first novel to hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. An homage to the classic “who says you can’t go home?” trope, it sees empty nester Annie Colwater finding herself—and rekindled love—in her hometown after being betrayed by the one man who promised her he’d always be true. This one’s a bit predictable, but sometimes, that's a comforting reprieve from life, no?

14. 'Summer Island' Relationships, be they romantic, familial, or platonic, are at the crux of any good Hannah story, and Summer Island is no exception. It examines the connection (or lack thereof) between Ruby, a struggling comedian, and her mother Nora, a famous talk show host, who abandoned her years prior. Now that Ruby’s all grown up, Nora wants another chance—and so do a few other haunts from her past with the power to turn her world upside down.

13. 'Between Sisters' Hannah stans will already be familiar with the protagonist of this book—Meghann Dontess popped up years prior as a supporting character in 2002’s Distant Shores. With Between Sisters, we get Meghann’s story, which is one of regret, heartbreak, and ultimately, hope. It’s lighter fare (think Nicholas Sparks meets Colleen Hoover ) and moves a bit slower than others, but it’ll suit your beach read needs just fine.

12. 'The Things We Do for Love' There’s the family you were born into and your chosen family, and Hannah is very much exploring the latter with The Things We Do for Love. Though it's not widely hailed as one of her best novels, it's a "comfortable read" that follows the trajectories of Angie, a newly divorced woman desperate for a daughter, and Lauren, a 17-year-old whose mother has left her to fend for herself. When their paths intersect, their lives will never be the same.

11. 'True Colors' Hannah is in her element with this one, which focuses on the bonds—and the splinters—that can develop between sisters over time. In this case, it’s the three Grey sisters, Winona, Aurora, and Vivi Ann, who are thicker than thieves until something happens that has the potential to rip them apart. Chief among this book’s complaints? It’s impossible to put down and will make you ugly cry.

10. 'Magic Hour' Magic Hour's Alice, a speechless little girl who has just emerged from the woods without explanation, is Hannah's “ all-time favorite creation .” She was also quite well-received by Hannah’s audience, who found her modern-day Mowgli act particularly intriguing. After all, it’s not every day you come across a gal who's been “raised by wolves," are we right?

9. 'Home Front' Home Front is one of those novels that will make you think. Its protagonist, Jolene, has gone off to war in Iraq, and, in her letters to her two daughters and her emotionally distant husband Michael, she shares a false reality of her experiences rather than the horrors of the front lines. It’s an intimate look at what happens not only on the battlefield, but on the home front, as the families of the soldiers who are called to fight struggle to cope with their absence.

8. 'Night Road' This one should come with a warning label since it’s almost certain to dropkick you in the gut. Following three teens, brother and sister duo Mia and Zach, and their new third musketeer, Lexi, in the throes of their senior year, Night Road serves as a harsh reminder that the choices we make in our youth are sometimes the choices that define our lives. It’s also a book Hannah has called “ very personal ,” noting that it was from her own life.

7. 'Fly Away' Psst: Tully, Cloud, Marah, and Johnny’s story doesn’t end with the conclusion of Firefly Lane. Thanks to Hannah, it continues with Fly Away , the sequel to the 2008 novel that became a Netflix smash. As it turns out, there’s more to learn about the three main women in Kate’s life, and Fly Away tells their stories. If you're looking for a light and happy read, you may want to pump the brakes, however: This one’s much darker than expected.

5. 'The Four Winds' The Four Winds, heralded as a great “American epic” to rival The Grapes of Wrath, went straight to the top of the best sellers’ lists when it was released in 2021. A sweeping tale of the Dust Bowl in the 1930s, it's meant to reflect the era's harsh times. "I wanted to tell a quintessentially American story,” Hannah once said. “The Dust Bowl was the greatest ecological disaster in American history and that, combined with the partisan divide of the Great Depression, really spoke to me.” It's lengthy, so you'll want to skip this one if you're looking for a shorter read.

6. 'Winter Garden' Whether you love the historical fiction Hannah penned early on in her career or prefer the more modern approach she took with works like Firefly Lane and True Colors, Winter Garden has you covered. In the present, Hannah explores the relationship between two sisters and their aloof mother Anya, and, in the past, she takes you on a journey to Anya’s childhood in Leningrad, Russia, during World War II. A word to the wise? Stick around for the second act—that’s when it really gets good.

4. 'The Great Alone' According to Hannah herself, this one’s about the strength of women. You’ve got a newly transplanted family that’s struggling to adapt to their new surroundings in the Alaskan wilderness and a father whose mental health is fading fast on the heels of the Vietnam War. The result is a winning combination that earned Hannah a nod from the Goodreads Choice Awards in 2018 for Best Historical Fiction.

3. 'Firefly Lane' If Netflix’s Firefly Lane felt incredibly real to you, that’s probably because Hannah’s book of the same name drew upon quite a bit of inspiration from the author’s life. “Firefly Lane is my [University of Washington] book,” the UW alum later told the school’s magazine . Like our protagonist Tully, Hannah majored in communications, and like Kate, Hannah’s mother died from breast cancer. What makes it so tragic and special, though, is the unbreakable bond between the best friends at its center.

2. 'The Women' If you’re in a book club of any kind, you’ve probably heard buzz for Hannah’s The Women for quite some time now. (It is blowing up all over BookTok , after all.) Offering a unique perspective on the Vietnam War through the eyes of its fictional heroines, who see it firsthand as members of the Army Nurse Corps, The Women is an incredibly moving and poignant read. (Leave it to K. Hannah to make us weep even with a bloody battlefield for a setting.) It’s also set to become a film.

1. 'The Nightingale' With more than 4 million copies sold , The Nightingale is widely cited as Hannah’s most popular novel. (It's so popular that its in-the-works film adaptation will star both Elle and Dakota Fanning.) It’s also the book that Hannah told The New York Times she found her “voice, footing and [her] future,” making it a personal favorite for the author. Even if historical fiction’s not usually your bag, this should appeal. At its heart, it’s a story about the trials and tribulations real-life women faced as members of the growing anti-Nazi resistance in Europe, as told through the eyes of two sisters living in German-occupied France during World War II.