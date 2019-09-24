Hulu: It's really not just for TV. Your monthly subscription to the service doesn't just give you access to the latest episodes of The Bachelor and Shark Tank. It also opens up access to a library of movie choices to consider next time you just want to stream and chill. Here are 17 of the scariest movies streaming on Hulu, if you're in the mood for horror.
1
'A Quiet Place'
Starring: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.
The terrifying premise: We now live in a world that has been invaded by sound-sensitive aliens/monsters that immediately strike and brutally murder you if you make any noise.
2
'Let the Right One In'
Starring: Kåre Hedebrant, Lina Leandersson, Per Ragnar, Ika Nord, and Peter Carlberg.
The terrifying premise: A quiet, bullied boy finally makes a friend—but she's a murderous vampire.
3
'Rosemary's Baby'
Starring: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer, Maurice Evans, and Ralph Bellamy.
The terrifying premise: A young mother realizes that her baby is literally the spawn of Satan.
4
'The Evil Dead'
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Hal Delrich, Betsy Baker, and Theresa Tilly.
The terrifying premise: Five college students vacation in a remote cabin in the woods, find a magical book, read from it and awaken an army of the dead.
5
'Evil Dead II'
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley, and Richard Domeier.
The terrifying premise: A guy (Ash, from the first Evil Dead film) finds himself trapped at a cabin in the woods with his possessed girlfriend and an army of horrifying demons. Yes, the premise is similar to the original film, but Evil Dead II is as much of a classic as its predecessor.
6
'Final Destination'
Starring: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, and Tony Todd.
The terrifying premise: A high school student has a premonition just before his class trip that the plane will crash and, along with a few other classmates, doesn't get on the plane. The plane does crash, but unfortunately, it was actually their time to go and now death is chasing them.
7
'AVP: Alien vs. Predator'
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen, and Ewen Bremner.
The terrifying premise: Two of the most terrifying sci-fi horror monsters of all time face off.
8
'The Amityville Horror'
Starring: James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger, and Murray Hamilton.
The terrifying premise: A family moves into a new house that's haunted in the worst, most horrifying way.
9
'An American Werewolf in London'
Starring: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne, and John Woodvine.
The terrifying premise: A young American travels to London, is bitten by a werewolf and becomes a monster.
10
'The Children of the Corn'
Starring: Peter Horton and Linda Hamilton.
The terrifying premise: A couple are driving through the midwest when they get stopped in a small town inhabited only by children, who have all worked together to murder the town's adults as part of a demonic sacrifice.
11
'Case 39'
Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland, Ian McShane, and Bradley Cooper.
The terrifying premise: A social worker takes on custody of an abused little girl, only to learn that the girl might not be innocent at all.
12
'Stigmata'
Starring: Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne, Jonathan Pryce, Nia Long, and Rade Šerbedžija.
The terrifying premise: An atheist woman starts exhibiting signs of the "stigmata"—the wounds that Jesus suffered during the crucifixion—and later seems to be demonically possessed.
13
'My Bloody Valentine'
Starring: Paul Kelman, Lori Hallier, Neil Affleck, Don Francks, Cynthia Dale, Alf Humphreys, Keith Knight, and Patricia Hamilton.
The terrifying premise: A group of friends are terrorized by a local axe murderer during Valentine's Day.
14
'Disturbing Behavior'
Starring: James Marsden, Katie Holmes ,Nick Stahl, Bruce Greenwood, and William Sadler.
The terrifying premise: Think Stepford Wives meets Mean Girls as a group of outcasts have to face off against the eerily perfect in-crowd at school.
15
'The Quiet Ones'
Starring: Jared Harris, Sam Claflin, Olivia Cooke, and Erin Richards.
The terrifying premise: A professor leads a group of students on a quest to create a poltergeist by using "negative human energy," which they generate by tormenting a young woman and pushing her to the brink of sanity.
16
'Cursed'
Starring: Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson, Jesse Eisenberg, Judy Greer, Portia de Rossi, Mýa, and Shannon Elizabeth.
The terrifying premise: Two siblings stop in LA to help a woman trapped in the wreckage of a car crash and are attacked by a wild creature, which turns out to be a werewolf.
17
'Species'
Starring: Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Alfred Molina, Forest Whitaker, Marg Helgenberger, and Natasha Henstridge.
The terrifying premise: A scientist uses alien DNA to create an alien/human hybrid and, well, things don't go great.