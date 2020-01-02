Marvel 20th Century Fox
Whether your definition of "sexy" involves sweet, slow romantic kisses, or two (or more) people throwing each other around in a fit of passion, there will be a film depiction of your fantasy in 2020. While there are certainly some pretty epic (and even some very feminist) pornographic movies that fit the bill, you can also meet your personal sexy movie quotient at the theater or, thanks to the streaming content wars, from the comfort of your own home. Here are the sexiest movies of 2020 that need to be on your to-watch list.
'Birds of Prey'
Release date: February 7
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor
Why it's sexy: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn? Surrounded by this cast of amazing women playing badass super-powered ladies? Can't not be sexy.
'The Photograph'
Release date: February 14
Starring: Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chelsea Peretti, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance
Why it's sexy: The plot has everything—drama, a tear-worthy set up, a bit of mystery, and, of course, a romance between sexy humans Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.
'No Time to Die'
Release date: April 8
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes
Why it's sexy: Three words: Bond. James Bond. Okay, and three more words: Craig. Daniel Craig.
'Black Widow'
Release date: May 1
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz
Why it's sexy: Black Widow is objectively the sexiest Marvel hero of all. It's just a fact.
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Release date: June 5
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen
Why it's sexy: 2020 is the year of the sexy lady superhero movie and Wonder Woman is the sexiest DC hero of all. Also a fact.
'In the Heights'
Release date: June 26
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits
Why it's sexy: Based on the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical of the same name, In the Heights follows a group of Washington Heights residents over the course of three days—and the plot includes a classic, heart-wrenching Broadway love story.
'Deep Water'
Release date: November 13
Starring: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, and Rachel Blanchard
Why it's sexy: A bored married couple fall out of love with each other and start engaging in a series of increasingly dangerous mind games. It's a twisty thriller in the vein of Gone Girl that's sure to have plenty of sexy moments.
'West Side Story'
Release date: December 18
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Rita Moreno
Why it's sexy: It's based on Romeo & Juliet, the OG forbidden love story.
