Nothing beats settling into your coziest loungewear, getting that burrito you've been craving delivered, and settling into your couch, ready to have your heart broken in half and then put together again by a romantic movie. Thankfully, as 2020 leads us into the next decade, it'll also gift us some good, old-fashioned love stories. From the sequel to All The Boys I've Loved Before to the revamp of West Side Story, here are the romance movies and rom-coms to look out for in 2020.
'To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You'
Release Date: February 12
Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Madeleine Arthur, Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Holland Taylor and Janel Parrish
What it's about: Everyone's favorite Netflix romantic comedy is getting a sequel! We'll watch Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky navigate their relationship officially as a real couple as we bid goodbye to all that "fake dating" nonsense we saw in the first film. Trouble, of course, starts to brew as a third letter is uncovered from a former crush from Jean's Model UN days, John Ambrose McClaren.
'The Photograph'
Release Date: February 14
Starring: Issa Rae, Chelsea Peretti, Courtney B. Vance, LaKeith Stanfield, and Y'lan Noel
What it's about: When the famous photographer mom of Mae Eames (Issa Rae) dies unexpectedly, Ma finds a box containing photographs and letters of her past. As Eames reads the letters and takes in the pictures of her mother's past, she finds herself falling in love with a journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) tasked with writing a story about Eames' mother.
'Come As You Are'
Release Date: February 14
Starring: Grant Rosenmeyer, Gabourey Sidibe, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel
What it's about: Many of us think of romance movies as requiring a romantic connection with another person, but sometimes the best are about self-love and friendship. Come As You Are follows three young men with disabilities as they set off on a cross-country road trip to Montreal in hopes of getting rid of their virginity at a brothel known to cater to people with special needs.
'Emma'
Release Date: February 21
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O'Connor
What it's about: The classic Jane Austen novel gets a revamp in this new romantic comedy. Emma follows the girl who's known to meddle into other people's lives and plays matchmaker—but when it comes to finding love for our dear Emma, she'll find that the love she's been looking for has been right in front of her all along.
'Premature'
Release date: February 21
Starring: Zora Howard, Joshua Boone, Imani Lewis, and Tashiana Washington
What it's about: Ah, a coming-of-age story about first love! Premature follows the romance of Ayanna (Zora Howard), a 17-year-old poet who has one last summer in Harlem before she leaves for college, with a music producer named Isaiah (Joshua Boone) who has just moved to New York. Of course, when you're young and in love, some things are never as they seem.
'I Still Believe'
Release Date: March 13
Starring: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Shania Twain, and Gary Sinise
What it's about: Everyone's favorite Riverdale lead plays Christian singer Jeremy Camp in this film about the life story of the star. It covers Camp's journey with his wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp (Britt Robertson), who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer before they got married.
'The Lovebirds'
Release Date: April 3
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Anna Camp
What it's about: From the same people who brought us the funny but heart-wrenching The Big Sick, we're getting The Lovebirds. It's a story about a couple about to break up who then have to solve a murder mystery—so, you know, standard couple stuff. It'll star our favorites Kumail Nanjiani from Silicon Valley and Issa Rae from Insecure, so we're all in.
'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar'
Release Date: July 31
Starring: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, and Damon Wayans Jr.
What it's about: Two lifelong best friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig), ditch their small town for the first time and go on vacation to Vista Del Mar, FL where they'll soon find themselves tangled up in love, sunburns, and one villain's evil plot to kill everyone. It's from the same people who brought us Bridesmaids, so we're ready for some laughs.
'Happiest Season'
Release Date: November 20
Starring: Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis
What it's about: This holiday rom-com is about a young woman (Stewart) who plans to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) at her family's annual holiday party—but a bump appears in the road when she finds out her partner has yet to come out to her conservative parents.
'West Side Story'
Release Date: December 18
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Josh Andrés Rivera, Mike Faist, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Maddie Ziegler, and Ana Isabella
What it's about: Calling all musical lovers: The reboot of our dreams is finally happening. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the reboot of the 1957 Broadway musical follows the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, but it's set in 1950s New York. Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort plays Tony, but we also can also look forward to seeing newcomers like 17-year-old Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria.
