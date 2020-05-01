When you're quarantined in a different place from the person or people you're dating, or in a long-distance relationship with no way to see each other anytime soon, date night sure looks different. Restaurants are takeout and delivery only, movie theaters are a no-go, and many state parks around the country aren't open to the public. So when you want things to feel special, or you just want to get to know someone new, your options may feel slim. Have no fear: Digital dates can be just as fun as IRL dates, whether you're looking to deepen your bond, spend quality time together, or just get to know each other. You, your drink of choice, and your laptop are all you need to feel the magic of a date night in your home, even if that special someone is literally a thousand miles away (Vanessa Carlton was ahead of her time, people!). The next time you're arranging a Bumble date or just find yourself looking blankly at your significant other over a Zoom call, whip out this list.