If you're cooped up inside right now, first of all: Same. At-home life continues for the foreseeable future! Second, there really are so many fun, inexpensive date ideas that you can draw from even when you're confined to your house, condo, or apartment. Being at home doesn't have to mean boring, and if you've exhausted your usual options—Netflix and chill, movie marathons, homemade meals, sleeping in, and couples' yoga, to name a few—here are a few new ideas to spice things up a little bit. Make the most of this snuggle-worthy time together!



Have an Indoor Picnic

If the weather sucks or the timing doesn't make sense, you can still channel that picnic vibe (without bugs!). Set up a blanket on the floor, carefully curate some fresh food you both love, open the windows to let some fresh air in, and sit facing each other while you munch. Bonus: Play (careful) fetch with a furry friend, if you have one. Extra bonus: Eco-friendly compostable supplies do exist.

Make a New Kind of Coffee

Even if you're not a connoisseur, spicing up your everyday caffeine choice can be kind of a revelation. My husband and I were inspired to try french press after a visit to the UK, and I will never go back to the regular stuff. Plus a french press is super-cheap (especially when compared to an espresso machine, for example). If you like going outside for a particular brew, see how you can recreate it at home.

Go Technology-Free

If I sound like your mom here, maybe that's 'cause your mom has some good ideas sometimes, okay?? Listen, I'm not suggesting you pull the plug on everything, just...take a break from the screens for a while. Then you might actually, you know, look at each other and find things to talk about. You can always set a time limit: Plenty of couples set up rules for phone-free dinners or one hour of no technology. You can potentially even pause your WiFi to make sure you stick to your promises.

Support Something Local

Yes, virtual volunteering is a thing, or you can still help your local nonprofit from your living room. Write a letter to the troops or your local politician. Reach out to offer your services to a local school. Volunteer your skills online (I sometimes help people with their resumés as an editor). Or simply pick a cause and donate some money—there are so many good causes out there right now.

Have a Private Wine Tasting

If you're anything like me, you like to pretend like your sitting in Tuscany, overlooking the rolling hills and emerald vineyards trying out the local wine. So, why not recreate a wine tasting in the comfort of your own home? No, it's not Italy, but that doesn't mean you can't grab a case of wine from your local wine store and imagine you're there. If you really want to get your sommelier on, you can even do some light research on tasting notes and wine pairings.

Do the TikTok Four Course Meal Challenge

Cooking from home can be kind of a chore. Cooking from home if you hate it/if you're not good at it can be tough. So why not flip the script by doing a TikTok cooking challenge? You and your partner will do rock-paper-scissors to see who gets to choose the drinks, appetizer, main course, and dessert. Together, you'll make the winning recipes. And for those of you who are especially ambitious, you can record the whole process and post it with the hopes of going viral.

Try Each Other's Exercise Routine

Exercising, and exercising together, is always fun. But spice it up with a switch to see how the other half lives. (Caveat: Please don't start picking up 40 pound weights with no prior experience/guidance.) My husband would never, but one of my life goals is to get him to try barre with me. It will be so entertaining to watch, and it's so much harder than he thinks it is.

Go Stargazing in Your Backyard

Sorry to everyone who lives in the city, but for those of you suburban and rural folks, I highly recommend taking the short trip to your backyard or local dark sky park to get a glimpse of the stars. And because of stargazing apps available for download, you can even identify constellations like Orion or Ursa Major at your fingertips. This is perfect for all you astrology fiends looking for your sign in the night sky.

DIY Something Great

In a similar vein: Do something for your apartment, or craft the same thing for both your apartments. Make a planter filled with green things. Build a set of shelves. Hand-paint some mugs with pretty designs. There are even inexpensive paint-by-numbers paintings that'll occupy you for a while and serve as a wall hanging when you're done.

Plan Something Special

Maybe it's a trip you guys have always wanted to take. Maybe it's something you guys will do when you have the time, money, and availability. Maybe it's the thing to look forward to that'll finally get you out of the house. Either way, have something you can set your sights on now, and plan out where you're going to eat/shop/sleep.

Meditate Together

The past year has been tough on us all, and there's no better time to get into the right headspace. All sorts of resources are out there for couple's meditation, but the goals are the same–to reduce stress and bring you closer together. Sounds like a win-win!

Have a Deep Conversation

This is harder than it sounds: Get away from the hectic day-to-day and set some time to talk deeply about a subject you both care about. It could be something about your relationship—a first conversation about finances—or some shared goal you both have. Set some ground rules to keep the conversation civil and focused on feelings, and celebrate once it's over (with some food and drinks, preferably).

Play a Board Game

It may seem like a board game is usually for three or more people, there's plenty of two player ones to pass the time. I can easily recommend Uno and Monopoly, but if you want to dive deeper, I would steer toward the games that feature meaningful questions (think the 36 questions that lead to love).

Order a New Kind of Takeout

I'm guilty of this one for sure: I end up defaulting to the same 3-4 restaurants I know make yummy food, and I never branch out. Are there new restaurants that just opened for you to try? Is there a type of food you don't normally go for but want to experiment with? (For me it's Thai food, for my husband it's pho.) Branch out, and see what happens—plus, you're supporting local businesses that need it.

Finally Do Something With Those Photos

Whether it's your first photo together or snaps from your travels, find a way to commemorate special moments together. From making a scrapbook to a gallery wall in your apartment, this is the perfect time to make those memories a permanent, tangible part of your lives. You can even get pretty, chic frames for not much money.

Read Together

I know, I'm really leaning into old-fashioned today, but quiet time together might be exactly what you need. Cuddle up on the couch with a Kindle or an actual book (gasp), particularly one you've been meaning to read for a while. You can pause to share something fun or funny, or you can just quietly sit together, enjoying some downtime.