For 33 drama-filled seasons, we watched as eight strangers were picked to live in a house to find out what happens when (say it with us now!) people stop being polite and start getting real. Yes, we're talking about The Real World. If you were lucky enough to watch the series play out live on television in the '90s and into the early aughts, then you'll recognize many of these fan favorites. We dug deep into the past and present to bring you an update on some of the most popular The Real World roommates of all time, below.