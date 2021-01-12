Universal
After living through the actual horror show that was 2020, you might be thinking, "Hey, thanks universe, but I'm done feeling scared/terrified/even mildly horrified forever." And that would be a totally fair life stance to take. In the last year and change, we've all lived out a bunch of classic horror movie plots—a mysterious global pandemic à la Contagion, Purge-esque riots, it's been a lot! So, like we said, if the real world has fulfilled your fear quotient for the next decade or so, that's understandable. But if you're the kind of person who still wants to feel some occasional, controlled, and most importantly, fictional thrills and scares, that's totally valid, too, and 2021 is here to deliver.
We've done the research so you don't have to and pulled together a handy list of some of the scariest and most chilling and thrilling movies coming out in 2021. Of course, since we're not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic, how firm these planned release dates are and just how these movies might be available to watch remains to be seen. And, PSA, even if movie theaters in your area are open and showing one or more of these movies in the coming months, remember to follow ongoing guidelines regarding quarantining and social distancing for the safety of yourself and others.
1
'The Vigil'
Planned release date: February 26
Starring: Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Fred Melamed, and Lynn Cohen
The scary story: A young man spends a scary night fulfilling a ritualistic vigil over a dead body.
2
'Morbius'
Planned release date: March 19
Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
The scary story: This Marvel movie (yep, Marvel) is about a brilliant scientist with a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself...but ends up turning himself into a vampire, basically.
3
'A Quiet Place Part II'
Planned release date: April 23
Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski
The scary story: The Abbott family continues their fight against the noise-sensitive aliens, and are forced to venture into the unknown beyond the safety of their farm.
4
'Last Night in Soho'
Planned release date: April 23
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith
The scary story: A fashion-obsessed girl travels back to the '60s where she meets some of her idol, but realizes that things aren't what they seem (mwahaha...feels like a "mwahaha" moment, no?).
5
'Spiral'
Planned release date: May 21
Starring: Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson
The scary story: This is the ninth installment in the Saw franchise and focuses on police detectives investigating the gruesome murders—only to find themselves at the center of the killer's game.
6
'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'
Planned release date: June 4
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard
The scary story: The third film in the Conjuring franchise focuses on a murder suspect who becomes the first person to claim demonic possession as their defense in court.
7
'The Forever Purge'
Planned release date: July 9
Starring: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, and Cassidy Freeman
The scary story: Following the abolition of the Purge in the last movie in the franchise, a couple finds themselves stranded in Texas and terrorized by a group of strangers determined to keep the Purge going.
8
'Don't Breathe 2'
Planned release date: August 13
Starring: Stephen Lang
The scary story: The Blind Man is back and now he's adopted an orphaned girl. Together, they're living in peace in his cabin—until a group of criminals abduct the girl, forcing him to leave his cabin and venture out to find her.
9
'Candyman'
Planned release date: August 27
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo
The scary story: A ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand haunts the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood. According to legend, the killer can be summoned by anyone who repeats his name five times into a mirror. This movie is a sequel to 1992's Candyman and Jordan Peele cowrote the screenplay.
10
'Escape Room 2'
Planned release date: TBD 2021
Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden, Carlito Olivero, and Indya Moore
The scary story: One of those fun-but-difficult escape rooms that you can do with friends? That, but with seriously deadly consequences if the puzzles aren't solved in time.
11
'Halloween Kills'
Planned release date: October 15
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers
The scary story: The movie takes place during Halloween 2018 and follows Laurie Strode and her family as they work with, well anyone who they can to rise up against Michael Myers.
