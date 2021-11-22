Hannah Brown Shares Her Favorite Self-Love Books
The 'Bachelorette' alum gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire
Hannah Brown gives Marie Claire a peek at her bookshelf filled with thrillers and self-love books in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.
In the video, the Bachelorette alum and author of God Bless This Mess shares some of her favorite books, including Miranda Cowley Heller's The Paper Palace, Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects (she loves thrillers!), Tara Schuster's Buy Yourself the Fucking Lillies, and Francine Rivers's Redeeming Love (her favorite book of all time!). She also loves Lysa TerKeurst's Uninvited, Glennon Doyle's Untamed, and Ian Morgan Cron and Suzanne Stabile's The Road Back to You.
Brown reveals that she read John and Stasi Eldredge's Captivating while on The Bachelorette, which is about unveiling the mystery of a woman's soul. "It helped me realize what I needed as a woman," explains Brown. "And why I am the way I am."
Watch Brown's full Shelf Portrait video, above, then don't forget to order her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments (out November 23).
-
The 22 Best Watches for Women Right Now
The real MVP of your outfit.
By Katie Attardo •
-
Maison Margiela's Replica By the Fireplace Perfume Is on Sale Right Now
This is not a drill!
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Keys Soulcare Is the Mindful Beauty Gift You’ve Been Searching For
Sponsored Virtuoso songwriter Alicia Keys has created a line of beauty offerings that are clean, effective, and focused on what feels good from skin to soul.
By Sponsored •
-
The 2021 Book Releases to Order Now and Thank Yourself Later
New titles from Jennifer Weiner, Akwaeke Emezi, Sally Rooney, and more.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The 15 Best Audiobooks of 2021 (So Far)
Sit back, relax, and let someone else read you the biggest books of the year.
By Andrea Park •
-
The Power Issue
Our November issue is all about power—having it, embracing it, and dressing for it.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Hollywood Loves Books
Many new streaming options mean big payoffs for authors when their work is optioned
By Kate Dwyer •
-
Julia Quinn's Bookshelves Are (Naturally) Filled With 'Bridgerton' Memorabilia
The historical romance novelist gives us a peek of her home library in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire •
-
'The Night She Disappeared' Is a Spooky Fall Read
"I enjoyed The Night She Disappeared and recommend it, especially to Jewell fans and those who enjoy a slow-burn mystery that does not skimp on details."
By Marie Claire •
-
Join #ReadWithMC: Marie Claire's Virtual Monthly Book Club
Never feel guilty about skipping book club again.
By The Editors •
-
'All Her Little Secrets' Is Our November Book Club Pick
Read an excerpt from Wanda M. Morris's debut novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Marie Claire •