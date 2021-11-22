Hannah Brown gives Marie Claire a peek at her bookshelf filled with thrillers and self-love books in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait, our video series in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.

In the video, the Bachelorette alum and author of God Bless This Mess shares some of her favorite books, including Miranda Cowley Heller's The Paper Palace, Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects (she loves thrillers!), Tara Schuster's Buy Yourself the Fucking Lillies, and Francine Rivers's Redeeming Love (her favorite book of all time!). She also loves Lysa TerKeurst's Uninvited, Glennon Doyle's Untamed, and Ian Morgan Cron and Suzanne Stabile's The Road Back to You.

Brown reveals that she read John and Stasi Eldredge's Captivating while on The Bachelorette, which is about unveiling the mystery of a woman's soul. "It helped me realize what I needed as a woman," explains Brown. "And why I am the way I am."

Watch Brown's full Shelf Portrait video, above, then don't forget to order her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments (out November 23).