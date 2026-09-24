Lily Shimbashi Wants Influencers at Sporting Events—With One Stipulation

Sportsish is a sports media company for women that, according to Shimbashi, "is a safe space for women—new fans, but also old fans, casual fans, rabid fans—to just converse, and be a community, and talk about sports in a way that maybe traditional media [does] not." In practice, that means covering all of the major goings-on in sports, while also posting sports memes about missing out on Harry Styles tickets or highlighting a beauty brand/Formula 1 crossover.
Basically, the influencer scandal at the U.S. Open—in which some attendees caused distractions by posing for photos and videos, including with ring lights, during gameplay—is right up Sportsish's alley. Shimbashi shares her thoughts on the matter on the latest episode of Marie Claire's "Nice Talk" podcast.
"I am not a traditional influencer, so it's hard for me to speak about," Shimbashi says. "But let's say a brand invited me to Fashion Week. I'm not the biggest fashionista and I don't know the fashion landscape very well, but I would try to figure it out before I went to a runway show, because it's an honor to be invited to these things."
The founder and CEO says that influencers should be welcomed at events like the U.S. Open, because "they are really driving the pulse on what is cool right now, and I want more women coming to more sporting events," but, she goes on, "I just want them to realize ... when the ball is bouncing, don't do anything. Don't get a drink. Don't go to the bathroom. Don't take a picture. Don't talk. That is tennis etiquette. I would try and learn fashion etiquette before I went to Fashion Week."
Shimbashi is clear that influencers should absolutely not be barred from attending events. "Let's not chase them out the way we would have done 10 years ago and say never come back to a sporting event," she says. "That's gross behavior."
In response to the situation at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon is attempting to crack down on influencers at the tournament. As reported by Sports Illustrated, the 2027 event will not provide official accreditation for influencers and items like ring lights will be confiscated.
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But as Shimbashi sees it, there's a clear benefit to having influencers attend these sort of events, because they can help promote true sports fandom, particularly to women.
"When you see someone go enjoy themselves at the U.S. Open, like clicking through their stories or their TikTok, and they have a Honey Deuce, and they're getting the merch, and it looks magical. It makes you want to go," she says. "So influencers at sporting events, yes, always. Just a soft reminder to try and read the rules before we go."
For more from Shimbashi—including the best way to get into sports as a total newbie—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.