The Stars of 'The Love Hypothesis' Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart play a grumpy-sunshine duo in the Ali Hazelwood adaptation—but off-screen, they're both all giggles.

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The central couple in The Love Hypothesis may be biologists, but chemistry was the most important factor in adapting Ali Hazelwood's beloved romance novel. Thankfully for #BookTok fans, Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman's joint charm is off the charts.

Reinhart and Bateman play Olive, a third-year Ph.D. candidate seeking funding for her personal study, and Adam, an exacting professor the department has collectively dubbed "Dr. Evil." How the pair end up in a fake-dating relationship is less important than the swoon-worthy love story that follows, and the film from Amazon MGM Studios brings every sweet and steamy minute off the page and onto the screen.

So, how's the chemistry between the real-life Olive and Adam? Based on our time with the faux couple, the Riverdale and Behind Her Eyes alums are lovers onscreen and besties off-screen.

A woman in a lab coat (Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith) and a man in all-black (Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen) sit on a park bench, in a still from &#039;The Love Hypothesis.&#039;

The two play a classic grumpy-sunshine duo in The Love Hypothesis.

(Image credit: Philippe Bossé/Amazon MGM Studios)

To celebrate the film's release on Prime Video, Bateman and Reinhart sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. They breezed through questions about their on-set rituals, hyper-fixations, favorite romance tropes, and biggest relationship green flags, and even surprised each other a bit along the way. Though they were in the middle of a whirlwind press tour, the pair were buoyed by Bateman's surprisingly animated real-life personality. Hollywood, feel free to cast these two again in a rom-com that lets them get silly.

Watch the challenge above to get the scoop on Reinhart's love of a good slow burn and Bateman's epic book recommendation. Then, head to Prime Video to catch The Love Hypothesis.

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Quinci LeGardye
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.