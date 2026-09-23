Reinhart and Bateman play Olive, a third-year Ph.D. candidate seeking funding for her personal study, and Adam, an exacting professor the department has collectively dubbed "Dr. Evil." How the pair end up in a fake-dating relationship is less important than the swoon-worthy love story that follows, and the film from Amazon MGM Studios brings every sweet and steamy minute off the page and onto the screen.
So, how's the chemistry between the real-life Olive and Adam? Based on our time with the faux couple, the Riverdale and Behind Her Eyesalums are lovers onscreen and besties off-screen.
To celebrate the film's release on Prime Video, Bateman and Reinhart sat down with Marie Claire to test their friendship with a game of How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. They breezed through questions about their on-set rituals, hyper-fixations, favorite romance tropes, and biggest relationship green flags, and even surprised each other a bit along the way. Though they were in the middle of a whirlwind press tour, the pair were buoyed by Bateman's surprisingly animated real-life personality. Hollywood, feel free to cast these two again in a rom-com that lets them get silly.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.