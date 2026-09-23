Madelyn Cline Pairs Adidas Hybrid Sneakers With a Chanel Bag for the Ultimate High-Low Look

Madelyn Cline arrived in Italy on the first day of Milan Fashion Week, but she didn't wear front row-worthy stilettos until the tail end of Day 2. Before Etro's Spring/Summer 2027 show, the actor tested more supportive shoes instead, including chunky Dr. Martens boots and Adidas's Samba-inspired take on the celebrity-beloved Mary Jane sneakers. If Cline's goal was to stand out from the usual Fashion Week crowd, hybrid sneakers were the way to go.
The Etro showcase started after the sun set in Milan, giving Cline plenty of time to model the Adidas sneakers on the city's street style circuit. The Outer Banks star paired the $100 Samba Janes with a white crop top, a black mini skirt, a matching paisley-print bandana, and a red Chanel Maxi Flap Bag.
Cline is one of Adidas's first A-list fans to switch from Sambas to their fashion-forward descendant. The circa-2025 slip-on shoes—which merge Mary Jane-style Velcro straps with the striped sidewalls and suede toes seen on Sambas—were the perfect pick for running from one Fashion Week fête to another. While the sportswear giant offers the part-sneaker, part-Mary Jane shoe in nearly 20 color combinations, Cline chose the most versatile: black with white stripes.
While celebrity Adidas collectors are still warming up to the Samba Jane silhouette, Mary Jane sneakers have joined the shoe racks of Jennifer Lawrence (who rotates between the Nike Air Rifts and Salomon's Marie-Jeannes), Kim Kardashian, Lola Tung, and more. Now, thanks to Cline, the footwear fixture of New York City and L.A. fashion has migrated to Milan. While you await the sneaker trend's next sighting, shop the Adidas Samba Janes below.
Shop Adidas Samba Jane Sneakers Inspired by Madelyn Cline
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Samba Jane Shoes
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Samba Jane Shoes
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Samba Jane Shoes
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Samba Jane Shoes
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.