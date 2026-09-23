Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Go-To Adidas Tokyos for Dior's Take on the Slim Sneaker Trend

Jennifer Lawrence is a devoted Dior girl. Not only does the ambassador rarely miss the French brand's fashion shows, but she also stars in Dior Beauty's cinematic campaigns, models creative director Jonathan Anderson's designs on the red carpet, and sports brand sneakers on errand runs in New York City. On September 23, Lawrence debuted the newest addition to the Dior section of her shoe rack: the Anderson-era Ribbon Sneaker.
While it's unclear if J.Law will return to Dior's front row at Paris Fashion Week next week, she's currently staying loyal to the label from afar. Paparazzi spotted the Oscar winner wearing fall's flannel shirt trend (which Dakota Johnson endorsed last week), a chocolate-colored suede coat, and The Row's cult-classic Margaux Bag. Then, the Dior Ribbon Sneakers revealed themselves beneath the extra-long hems of her navy blue bottoms.
Sculpted from white cotton and suede calfskin, they're one of the slimmest trainer styles in Dior's catalog. The style features an embroidered lowercase logo on the tongue and heel, with J'Adior-inspired scalloped-edge ribbons—a signature of the brand's popular slingback heels—on the sidewalls. The sole width lands somewhere between the almost invisible, ballet slipper-style treads on the Cœur Sneaker and the platform Walk'n'Dior trainers.
Lawrence began publicly building her Dior sneaker collection in 2017, five years into her brand ambassadorship. The pair that started her obsession? Dior's no-longer-sold D-Bee Sneakers, which featured a low-top silhouette, embroidered "CD" initials, and a silkscreen print of the memorable bee motif.
The Hunger Games actor wore the D-Bees on repeat until 2021, when the Travel Sneaker became unmissable on her many Manhattan strolls. She paired the style—which blended white leather, ivory mesh, and rubber soles—with everything from mini dresses to laid-back leggings and a circa-2021 tie-dye Dior jumpsuit.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.