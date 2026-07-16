The Easter Eggs Hidden in Lupita Nyong'o's 'Odyssey' Tour Wardrobe

In Christopher Nolan’s new adaptation of The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong'o plays two roles: Helen of Troy and her sister, Clytemnestra. And given that the characters appear in two of the most famous stories of all time—the Iliad and the Odyssey—Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger, had plenty of source material to draw from when shaping the actor’s appropriately epic press tour.

But, as Erlanger tells editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike on the latest episode of the "Nice Talk" podcast, she didn't want to go too literal or venture too far into method dressing territory when it came to Nyong'o's looks. Instead, the stylist let the characters inspire the outfits in more subtle ways.

"For me, it is really thinking about how I want my client to show up as her most authentic self, while also, at times, thinking about the character and thinking about the dichotomy between, in this case, two roles that she's playing," Erlanger says.

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With that in mind, she sometimes drew inspiration from Helen, sometimes from Clytemnestra, and sometimes from both at once.

"Perhaps we're playing with more structured silhouettes in one instance, to more fluid Greek-inspired silhouettes in another instance," she says. "I like a little Easter egg here and there. I have a lot of fun with that."

(Image credit: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

One look that combined both characters was Nyong’o’s stunning dress for the London world premiere of The Odyssey.

"It was a Christian Cowan chainmail gown that was very sleek, very simple silhouette, but when you turn to the side, the shape of the body, the illusion, the giant armholes, it was such a striking, unexpected silhouette," Erlanger says. "I felt like that struck the perfect balance between the two characters that she plays."

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Other nods to the film and Greek mythology included a custom Sally LaPointe suit trimmed with ostrich feathers—a reference to Helen being conceived while Zeus was disguised as a swan. Erlanger also paired a Grecian-inspired sandal with a relaxed outfit by The Frankie Shop for one of Nyong'o's press days.

(Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Nyong'o and her women co-stars from The Odyssey have really kept people talking with their looks for the tour, from Zendaya's gown paired with angel wings to Anne Hathaway's glamorous maternity style. Erlanger says that one particularly fashionable and cohesive group moment wasn't planned.

For a London photocall, Erlanger dressed Nyong'o in a white Chanel skirt and blouse. "You know what was so funny? All the women showed up and they complimented each other for the photocall. They were all in white," Erlanger says. "We couldn't have planned it better. I mean, we didn't plan it. It just happened."

While Erlanger says stylists sometimes consult with one another when their clients will appear together, that wasn’t the case here.

"In this instance, there was no time to do that. But yeah, on other film projects, absolutely. I think it's really helpful. I like to know the color of the carpet. I like to know what the background is going to be, because I want to think about how my client is going to show up in an environment or in a space. You know, what's the time of day?" she says. "All of this sort of informs things. So this was a 10 a.m. photocall in London, and I thought the look was amazing. And they looked great together, which was a bonus."

For more from Erlanger—including working with Meryl Streep on the Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour—check out this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is available everywhere you listen to podcasts.