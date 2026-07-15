For her style superpower, Charli xcx can turn anything into an indie-sleaze statement piece. This year, she brat-ified the windbreaker trend, little white dresses, and even Ugg boots. Recently, Coach's best-selling Tabby Bag became the subject of Charli's grunge makeovers. Now, it's as synonymous with brat styling as neon green.

Charli xcx first wore the Coach Tabby 36 on July 10, one month after she modeled a smaller version of the purse in the New York brand's campaign. Her shoulder style features everything Coach collectors love about the '70s-inspired Tabby—including a removable strap, east-west body, and "C" snap closure—sized up. The label's largest Tabby hit stores six months ago in black leather and chocolate and chestnut brown suede.

Always on board for a bottomless black bag, the "Apple" singer chose the most versatile shade, which automatically took on her signature indie-sleaze aesthetic. Its slouchy center channeled Charli's affinity for well-loved, vintage-looking accessories. Her one-shoulder pinstripe top, black flared trousers, and flip-flops matched the Tabby Bag's retro-rockstar energy.

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Last weekend, Charli xcx debuted her supersized Coach Tabby Bag in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By July 14, Charli and her $695 Coach purse popped up again in London. This time, she styled it with platform pumps, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and an off-the-shoulder T-shirt-turned-dress from L.A.-based label Empath that clocks in under $200. To finish her high-low outfit, the Grammy winner frosted herself in a four-figure diamond watch from Cartier.

Most recently, it returned to Charli's shoulder alongside a stretchy shirtdress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since the Coach Tabby 36 made its runway debut during the Spring 2026 fashion show, both Elle Fanning and Storm Reid have worn the white version as an oversized clutch. It hasn't earned fellow Coach girl Bella Hadid's endorsement just yet. (She's rotating between the Chelsea, the Brooklyn, and the OG Tabby right now.) But knowing Hadid's affinity for large bags, the new size is likely already on her radar.

While you await the Tabby XL's next move, embrace your inner indie-sleaze pop star by perusing the Charli-coded shirtdresses and Coach bags below.

Shop Indie-Sleaze Dresses and Bags Inspired by Charli xcx

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