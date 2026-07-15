We've reached a point in the summer when it's officially too hot to function in "real pants." Anything that stretches beyond Daisy Duke or Bermuda short hemlines isn't a match against New York's heatwave. If you're going to risk wearing something full-coverage, at least channel Megan Thee Stallion in a cut-out pair.

During one of New York's most sweltering days of the season, the Grammy winner wore a leather-on-leather look. For a meeting at Jay-Z's Roc Nation offices, her stylist, Isiah Ahmad, outfitted Megan in an itty-bitty burgundy matching set. The top offered a bralette take on the corset trend. The pants further played into the boudoir-inspired theme, with slits around the "Savage" rapper's hips. Bustier-inspired ribbon lacing ran all along the flared-hem silhouette. Weathered fringe detailing brought the two-piece set together.

To finish her heatwave-friendly 'fit, Megan Thee Stallion accessorized with a gold choker necklace, statement earrings, and a burgundy-tinted Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

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Megan Thee Stallion braved NYC's heatwave in cut-out leather pants. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Megan Thee Stallion's look comes on the heels of the 2026 spring/summer ripped pants trend. Distressed denim and slashed pants appeared at fashion shows like Acne Studios, Brandon Maxwell, Area, Kim Shui, and Coach. While fresh-from-the-runway pairs showed plenty of skin, Megan's pair took it to even sultrier heights.

A model wore pants with corset lacing on Kim Shui's spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Acne Studios slashed its jeans to no end. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Area kept the cut-outs confined to a single leg. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For Megan Thee Stallion, wearing cut-out-heavy leather pants during a heatwave is just another Tuesday. The style muse is always taking risks. Earlier this year, she pulled off an ultra-cropped Thom Browne sweater and a sarong-style skirt, which quite literally hung on by a thread. She then joined Milan Fashion Week's front-row circuit in nothing but a naked dress from Roberto Cavalli and a peekaboo thong.

In Feb. 2026, Megan Thee Stallion gave her barely-there skirt a close-up on Instagram. (Image credit: @theestallion)

That same week, she stole the show in Roberto Cavalli's Milan Fashion Week front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to these looks, Megan's leather cut-out look is pretty tame. Plus, the slits acted like vents during her 90-degree afternoon in NYC, preventing her from overheating.

There's no telling Megan Thee Stallion what she can and can't style—even in the midst of a heatwave. Brave it as well with the lace-up pant styles below.

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Shop Lace-Up Pants Inspired by Megan Thee Stallion