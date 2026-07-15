Megan Thee Stallion Braved the Heatwave in a Pair of Cut-out Leather Pants
She never shies away from a fashion risk.
We've reached a point in the summer when it's officially too hot to function in "real pants." Anything that stretches beyond Daisy Duke or Bermuda short hemlines isn't a match against New York's heatwave. If you're going to risk wearing something full-coverage, at least channel Megan Thee Stallion in a cut-out pair.
During one of New York's most sweltering days of the season, the Grammy winner wore a leather-on-leather look. For a meeting at Jay-Z's Roc Nation offices, her stylist, Isiah Ahmad, outfitted Megan in an itty-bitty burgundy matching set. The top offered a bralette take on the corset trend. The pants further played into the boudoir-inspired theme, with slits around the "Savage" rapper's hips. Bustier-inspired ribbon lacing ran all along the flared-hem silhouette. Weathered fringe detailing brought the two-piece set together.
To finish her heatwave-friendly 'fit, Megan Thee Stallion accessorized with a gold choker necklace, statement earrings, and a burgundy-tinted Pamela Anderson-esque updo.
Megan Thee Stallion's look comes on the heels of the 2026 spring/summer ripped pants trend. Distressed denim and slashed pants appeared at fashion shows like Acne Studios, Brandon Maxwell, Area, Kim Shui, and Coach. While fresh-from-the-runway pairs showed plenty of skin, Megan's pair took it to even sultrier heights.
For Megan Thee Stallion, wearing cut-out-heavy leather pants during a heatwave is just another Tuesday. The style muse is always taking risks. Earlier this year, she pulled off an ultra-cropped Thom Browne sweater and a sarong-style skirt, which quite literally hung on by a thread. She then joined Milan Fashion Week's front-row circuit in nothing but a naked dress from Roberto Cavalli and a peekaboo thong.
Compared to these looks, Megan's leather cut-out look is pretty tame. Plus, the slits acted like vents during her 90-degree afternoon in NYC, preventing her from overheating.
There's no telling Megan Thee Stallion what she can and can't style—even in the midst of a heatwave. Brave it as well with the lace-up pant styles below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.