Megan Thee Stallion Braved the Heatwave in a Pair of Cut-out Leather Pants

She never shies away from a fashion risk.

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Megan Thee Stallion styled a burgundy bralette with lace-up cut-out leather pants during NYC&#039;s heatwave
(Image credit: Backgrid)

We've reached a point in the summer when it's officially too hot to function in "real pants." Anything that stretches beyond Daisy Duke or Bermuda short hemlines isn't a match against New York's heatwave. If you're going to risk wearing something full-coverage, at least channel Megan Thee Stallion in a cut-out pair.

During one of New York's most sweltering days of the season, the Grammy winner wore a leather-on-leather look. For a meeting at Jay-Z's Roc Nation offices, her stylist, Isiah Ahmad, outfitted Megan in an itty-bitty burgundy matching set. The top offered a bralette take on the corset trend. The pants further played into the boudoir-inspired theme, with slits around the "Savage" rapper's hips. Bustier-inspired ribbon lacing ran all along the flared-hem silhouette. Weathered fringe detailing brought the two-piece set together.

To finish her heatwave-friendly 'fit, Megan Thee Stallion accessorized with a gold choker necklace, statement earrings, and a burgundy-tinted Pamela Anderson-esque updo.

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Megan Thee Stallion styled a burgundy bralette with lace-up cut-out leather pants during NYC&#039;s heatwave

Megan Thee Stallion braved NYC's heatwave in cut-out leather pants.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Megan Thee Stallion's look comes on the heels of the 2026 spring/summer ripped pants trend. Distressed denim and slashed pants appeared at fashion shows like Acne Studios, Brandon Maxwell, Area, Kim Shui, and Coach. While fresh-from-the-runway pairs showed plenty of skin, Megan's pair took it to even sultrier heights.

A model wore lace-up pants on Kim Shui&#039;s spring 2026 runway

A model wore pants with corset lacing on Kim Shui's spring 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore ripped jeans on the Acne Studios spring 2026 runway

Acne Studios slashed its jeans to no end.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore ripped jeans on the Area spring 2026 runway

Area kept the cut-outs confined to a single leg.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For Megan Thee Stallion, wearing cut-out-heavy leather pants during a heatwave is just another Tuesday. The style muse is always taking risks. Earlier this year, she pulled off an ultra-cropped Thom Browne sweater and a sarong-style skirt, which quite literally hung on by a thread. She then joined Milan Fashion Week's front-row circuit in nothing but a naked dress from Roberto Cavalli and a peekaboo thong.

Megan Thee Stallion paired her cropped Thom Browne cardigan with a lace-up midi skirt

In Feb. 2026, Megan Thee Stallion gave her barely-there skirt a close-up on Instagram.

(Image credit: @theestallion)

Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Roberto Cavalli Milan Fashion Week show in a thong-revealing naked dress

That same week, she stole the show in Roberto Cavalli's Milan Fashion Week front row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Compared to these looks, Megan's leather cut-out look is pretty tame. Plus, the slits acted like vents during her 90-degree afternoon in NYC, preventing her from overheating.

There's no telling Megan Thee Stallion what she can and can't style—even in the midst of a heatwave. Brave it as well with the lace-up pant styles below.

Shop Lace-Up Pants Inspired by Megan Thee Stallion

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.