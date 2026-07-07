Zendaya Webs Together 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man' With a 28-Year-Old Givenchy Mask

Yes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey hit theaters within days of each other. But each press tour has highlighted its own style universe, thanks to Zendaya and image architect Law Roach. On July 7, however, Zendaya's intricate mask at The Odyssey premiere in Paris finally webbed the two aesthetics together.

Whether she's promoting The Odyssey or Spider-Man, Zendaya barely gives her fanbase a second to breathe. By the time they process her latest red carpet look, she's back where she belongs, stealing the show in an on-theme design.

24 hours after her hours-old Schiaparelli Couture gown dropped jaws, Z outdid herself in her second vintage find for The Odyssey. (Her Spider-Man: Brand New Day era also has two archival looks under its belt.) Zendaya and Roach tracked down a little white dress and a helmet-like mask from Givenchy Spring 1997 Couture, the latter created in collaboration with Philip Treacy.

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Zendaya arrived at The Odyssey premiere in Paris, her vintage Givenchy mask ready for the fashion war. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zendaya's 28-year-old mask looked made for her character, Athena, goddess of war. Spiraling floral motifs cascaded from the headpiece's triangular, gravity-defying peak, past her curly bixie cut, before covering 70 percent of her face. Only her bold purple lip and slivers of her eyes emerged from beneath the glittery, metallic gold mask. It bore a fashion-ified resemblance to the Grecian helmet Matt Damon's Odysseus wore on Christopher Nolan's original poster.

Model Debra Shaw was the first to wear the Givenchy mask and dress duo on the Couture Spring 1997 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting her hands on a headpiece this iconic would've been applause-worthy on its own. (It was also the star of model Debra Shaw's circa-1997 wedding look.) But because they're Zendaya and Law Roach, they found then-creative-director Alexander McQueen's Givenchy Spring 1997 Couture dress, too. Its stand collar, ultra-padded shoulders, and skintight pencil skirt continued her Odyssey press tour's white color story. Then, elongated, knee-sweeping sleeves dramatized the LWD's sleek silhouette.

To finish, Zendaya slipped into her Jessica McCormack engagement ring, a few diamond bands from Tiffany & Co., and stark white Christian Louboutin "So Kate" stilettos, of course.

Appreciate Zendaya's vintage war-ready mask up close. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere five years ago, long before The Odyssey was even a thought, Zendaya went full superhero mode in a similar face shield. Valentino sculpted a plunge spiderweb gown and a matching mask just for the actress. Birdcage netting and full-coverage lace made it just as striking as her Odyssey select. Both of her eyes remained uncovered, though.

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Back in 2021, Zendaya wore a mask for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya is no newbie when it comes to statement headpieces. McQueen-era Philip Treacy creations are few and far between, but she has more than the average fashion girl.

At the 2024 Met Gala, the then co-chair accessorized her second red carpet gown with a 3-D, bouquet-shaped headpiece from Treacy's Spring 2007 partnership with Alexander McQueen. Lifelike roses cradled her unbeatable face card, channeling the Gala's "Garden of Time" dress code.

Zendaya is a devoted Philip Treacy girl, even showcasing her admiration at the 2024 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya and Law Roach spend months preparing for press tours, especially ones as renowned as The Odyssey. Trust: the Emmy winner is never styling something "just because." There's always a deeper meaning. This time around, she wasn't just wearing a white dress with a golden mask. The Givenchy and Philip Treacy designs were some of her most impressive (and on-theme) archival discoveries yet.

TOPICS Zendaya