Zendaya is currently in London to promote the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside her husband, Tom Holland. As noted by her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya captured "the essence of Athena" in a custom Jacquemus dress, in reference to the character she plays in the new movie.

The Euphoria star wore a custom Jacquemus halter gown, featuring a low-cut back, and a subtle back leg split, along with a matching headscarf. Zendaya accessorized the dress with a pair of her favorite Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in White.

For jewelry, Zendaya wore a striking pair of Glenn Spiro Materials of the Old World Earrings, fashioned to look like ancient gold coins or artifacts, with two Barron Twist Rings.

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Zendaya wearing a cusom Jacquemus gown with Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Following an on-theme press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya's Odyssey outfit choices are a masterclass in dressing for the job at hand. For instance, the actress has already awakened the gladiator sandal trend and styled a little white dress, which was also giving Grecian vibes.

Zendaya delivering a dose of Grecian Goddess to promote The Odyssey. (Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Basically, if there's a theme to build a roster of outfits around, Roach and Zendaya are always extremely prepared, which is pretty inspirational, tbh.

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