Zendaya's Backless Jacquemus Gown and Old World Earrings Deliver a Dose of Greek Goddess in London
The actress and her stylist, Law Roach, found the perfect outfit to promote 'The Odyssey.'
Zendaya is currently in London to promote the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey alongside her husband, Tom Holland. As noted by her stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya captured "the essence of Athena" in a custom Jacquemus dress, in reference to the character she plays in the new movie.
The Euphoria star wore a custom Jacquemus halter gown, featuring a low-cut back, and a subtle back leg split, along with a matching headscarf. Zendaya accessorized the dress with a pair of her favorite Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in White.
For jewelry, Zendaya wore a striking pair of Glenn Spiro Materials of the Old World Earrings, fashioned to look like ancient gold coins or artifacts, with two Barron Twist Rings.
Following an on-theme press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya's Odyssey outfit choices are a masterclass in dressing for the job at hand. For instance, the actress has already awakened the gladiator sandal trend and styled a little white dress, which was also giving Grecian vibes.
Basically, if there's a theme to build a roster of outfits around, Roach and Zendaya are always extremely prepared, which is pretty inspirational, tbh.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.