Spoilers ahead for Love Island USA season 8, which you can stream now on Peacock . 22-year-old Trinity Tatum and 30-year-old Bryce Detloff were an unlikely pair when Love Island USA season 8 began. Though they chose each other on night one, fans didn't know whether the newly unemployed Virginia native and the Hollywood model and DJ would have much in common. Who would've thought that six weeks later, Trinity and Bryce would walk out of the villa together, as boyfriend and girlfriend and $100,000 richer?

As they leave Fiji and readjust to their regular lives, fans are ravenous for any news of the future of America's favorite couple. (First off, how quickly will Bryce get Trinity back to L.A.?) Read on for a breakdown of Brinity's relationship so far—and their plans for the future.

Trinity and Bryce find out they won Love Island USA season 8. (Also seen, runners-up Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt.) (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What happened between Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff on 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Model and DJ Bryce and former hardware-store worker Trinity quickly paired up after entering the villa, but their romance was still a bit of a slow burn. After (attempting to) explore with bombshells Kayda Bosse and Gabriel Vasconcelos , Bryce and Trinity settled into a friendship pairing that could potentially build to romance. This lack of drama meant the couple got less screen time than other couples (like Melanie and Sincere), but they shared laughs, gossip sessions, and childhood stories over the weeks—and Brinity built one of the strongest bonds in the villa.

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Everything changed with Casa Amor. In an ideal scenario for the relationship test, the three days apart made Bryce and Trinity both realize the depth of their feelings. Trinity briefly explored with Corey Sawyer, Jr., but she soon (unknowingly) joined Bryce in pining for the day they would be reunited. (They even had matching worries that the other had found someone who matched their traditional type.) Finally, when Casa came to an end, Bryce and Trinity reunited and ended their fake-relationship-to-lovers arc.

Trinity and Bryce became official boyfriend and girlfriend on their dream first date. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Once they were back together, Bryce wasted no time asking Trinity to be his girlfriend (which was contrasted with his bestie Zach Georgiou's hesitancy to make it official with Kayda). Brinity spent the rest of the season in relationship bliss, while supporting their fellow Islanders through the chaos of Movie Night. Brinity joined eventual runners-up Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt by bringing the love to Love Island, including an excellent Family Day where Bryce's grandma became a quick fan favorite while demanding that the young couple get sent to the Hideaway.

Trinity and Bryce sailed through to the final four and were treated to another out-of-Villa date during the season finale. During the romantic dinner, they said "I love you" for the first time, with Trinity admitting that she was waiting for him to say it first. Of course, it was no surprise when host Ariana Madix eventually revealed that Brinity had been voted the winners of Love Island USA season 8.

Trinity and Bryce enjoy their finale date. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Are Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff from 'Love Island USA' season 8 still together?

Bryce and Trinity wasted no time in sharing their love once they got their phones back. In addition to some cute Instagram posts and comments, the pair had their first post-finale interview on the Today Show on July 15, where they opened up about their romance and what's next for them. Though Trinity hinted that she was headed back home, she added, "Virginia ain’t seeing me for too long."

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"Honestly, this is my first time out of Virginia, being in L.A. I definitely want to explore L.A. more and see how I like it," she explained. "I definitely want to be wherever Bryce is. I don’t like being away from him for too long. I get a little separation anxiety."

Bryce echoed that anxiety, sharing that now that they're outside of the Villa, his heart starts racing even when Trinity goes out on errands. "You spend 24 hours with each other every day for almost 50 days, and it's an emotional [show]...One thing that brings us together is that comfort in those moments," he said. "In those challenges [I could] confide in her and feel safe. Bringing that into the real world, I feel like life is the challenge."