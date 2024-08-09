Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis may be regulars at the Academy Awards—in fact, that's where they first met—but the two Oscar winners have never gotten the chance to share the screen. That all changes on August 9 when Borderlands, the movie adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name, arrives in theaters. Like many big-budget superhero movies, Borderlands has attracted a star-studded cast, with Blanchett and Curtis joining Kevin Hart, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jack Black (who, funny enough, also met Blanchett at the same Oscar ceremony) as ragtag heroes traversing an apocalyptic junkyard planet filled with violent marauders.

Ahead of the action film's release, Blanchett and Curtis channeled their badass characters for a very competitive game of Marie Claire's How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? . The pair got a bit carried away, with accusations of cheating and fake tears flying, but the game hinged on the pair's undeniable mutual respect (and, yes, a little bit of cheating). Keep watching til after the game, when the pair reminisced about finally getting the opportunity to work together and how they've inspired each other.

From left: Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Kreig, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis in Borderlands. (Image credit: Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

Watch the challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Borderlands.