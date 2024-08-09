'Borderlands' Stars Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Costar?'
The cast of the superhero flick share get a little too competitive as they go head-to-head.
Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis may be regulars at the Academy Awards—in fact, that's where they first met—but the two Oscar winners have never gotten the chance to share the screen. That all changes on August 9 when Borderlands, the movie adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name, arrives in theaters. Like many big-budget superhero movies, Borderlands has attracted a star-studded cast, with Blanchett and Curtis joining Kevin Hart, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jack Black (who, funny enough, also met Blanchett at the same Oscar ceremony) as ragtag heroes traversing an apocalyptic junkyard planet filled with violent marauders.
Ahead of the action film's release, Blanchett and Curtis channeled their badass characters for a very competitive game of Marie Claire's How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The pair got a bit carried away, with accusations of cheating and fake tears flying, but the game hinged on the pair's undeniable mutual respect (and, yes, a little bit of cheating). Keep watching til after the game, when the pair reminisced about finally getting the opportunity to work together and how they've inspired each other.
Watch the challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Borderlands.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Zoë Kravitz Goes Red Carpet Official With Channing Tatum—and Cut-Outs
She's in two love affairs at once.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Simone Biles Isn't a Fan of "Baby Botox"
An unwanted side effect messed with her eyebrows.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
How 'Dìdi' Recreated MySpace Pages, Found Motorola Phones, and Tapped Into Paramore Fandom to Create a 2008 Period Piece
Filmmaker Sean Wang breaks down how he created a must-see coming-of-age film set in the '00s.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How 'Dìdi' Recreated MySpace Pages, Found Motorola Phones, and Tapped Into Paramore Fandom to Create a 2008 Period Piece
Filmmaker Sean Wang breaks down how he created a must-see coming-of-age film set in the '00s.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
A Britney Spears Biopic Is in the Works, Based on Her Memoir 'The Woman in Me'
The superstar herself teased the news today.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The 32 Best Film Noir Movies Ever
From Old Hollywood classics to recent hit thrillers.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
How 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Pulled Off Its Iconic Wardrobe With Gowns From the Mall of America and Crafting
As the cult classic turns 25, its costume designer opens up about creating magic on a scrappy production.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How the 'Twisters' Soundtrack Rides Country Music's Mainstream Storm
The summer blockbuster is blowing into theaters with storm-wrangling sequences and killer needle drops.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Breaking Down the Shocking, Satanic Ending of ‘Longlegs’
The horror film and box-office hit stars Maika Monroe as an FBI agent hunting a serial killer played by Nicolas Cage.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'Maxxxine' Is an Homage to the Sleazy Horror Genre Giallo—But Does Away With Its Violence Against Women Cliché
The new 'X' movie is inspired by the sleazy Giallo genre, but its lead flips the misogynistic horror style on its head.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Maika Monroe Opens Up About Crafting a Nuanced Final Girl in Her 'Longlegs' Character Lee Harker
The actress opens up about her affinity for playing final girls and crafting her character in this year’s runaway horror hit.
By Sadie Bell Published