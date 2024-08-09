'Borderlands' Stars Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis Play 'How Well Do You Know Your Costar?'

The cast of the superhero flick share get a little too competitive as they go head-to-head.

By
published
in News

Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis may be regulars at the Academy Awards—in fact, that's where they first met—but the two Oscar winners have never gotten the chance to share the screen. That all changes on August 9 when Borderlands, the movie adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name, arrives in theaters. Like many big-budget superhero movies, Borderlands has attracted a star-studded cast, with Blanchett and Curtis joining Kevin Hart, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jack Black (who, funny enough, also met Blanchett at the same Oscar ceremony) as ragtag heroes traversing an apocalyptic junkyard planet filled with violent marauders.

Ahead of the action film's release, Blanchett and Curtis channeled their badass characters for a very competitive game of Marie Claire's How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?. The pair got a bit carried away, with accusations of cheating and fake tears flying, but the game hinged on the pair's undeniable mutual respect (and, yes, a little bit of cheating). Keep watching til after the game, when the pair reminisced about finally getting the opportunity to work together and how they've inspired each other.

lilth roland tiny tina kreig tannis in the 'Borderlands' movie

From left: Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Kreig, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis in Borderlands.

(Image credit: Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

Watch the challenge above, then head to your local theater to catch Borderlands.

Topics
How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star
Quinci LeGardye
Contributing Culture Editor

Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸