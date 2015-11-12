With every trailer and clip, Carol (the Todd Haynes-directed film starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara) has confirmed our initial suspicion that, on November 20, nobody is getting out of the theater with all of his or her emotions intact.

Now that the official poster, premiering exclusively on MarieClaire.com, is out, we're even more invested in the love story of Therese and Carol. (None for you, Coach Taylor/Kyle Chandler.) JUST LOOK AT HOW SHE LOOKS AT HER.

(Image credit: Other)

Yup. Better pack a rain poncho. (For all the tears, obvi.)

