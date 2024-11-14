Girls Who Code Founder and Activist Reshma Saujani Considers Failure a “Privilege”
The founder and best-selling author speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
Reshma Saujani has made many successful career pivots, from being a lawyer and working in politics to founding the nonprofit Girls Who Code to publishing several books about career and ambition. With each change, she's also learned to embrace failure.
Saujani, who just launched the "My So-Called Midlife" podcast, opens up on the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk" about what she's learned from failing—and how women can apply that to their own lives.
She points to her background in tech and how she lost the 2010 New York Democratic House primary as having influenced her view of failure. "In that race, I learned how to be a great communicator, a great fundraiser. I learned how to build strong teams. But had I not lost that race, I wouldn't have been able to actually do that because then I had to go dissect it after I lost," Saujani shares on the pod.
The founder describes the skill of reflecting on what worked and what didn't as her "hack on failure."
"Women are so afraid of failure because they think it will break them—that they will think about it, think about it, think about it, think about it, think about it, and they'll never be able to do anything over again," she says. "For me, I'm like, I give myself 30 days to think about it, to analyze it, and then I move the fuck on. I do not sit in it."
"That's my hack," she continues. "And so I think that I have learned that failure is a privilege."
She adds that every person who has successfully launched a brand has made mistakes, and emphasizes how important it is to talk about that so others don't shy away from their own ambitions. "I want to go through the journey and the steps and the stumbles and the challenges and the mistakes and the failures because that's living," Saujani adds.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The best-selling author also opens up on "Nice Talk" about imposter syndrome, which she describes as "a normal response to inhabiting a space that was intentionally built to exclude you."
"Imposter syndrome, though we expect women to feel it, you get dinged when you have it," she says. "The best thing that we can do in many ways to combat imposter syndrome is to reject the premise entirely."
By doing so, Saujani explains, women may not feel held back in their careers, so they can aim even higher—even if they fail along the way.
Saujani opens up more about career transitions, embracing middle age, advocating for yourself in the workplace, and more on this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is out now wherever you listen to podcasts.
Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, and music, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over eight years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.
-
Zendaya Says Working With Tom Holland Is "Second Nature"
Ughhh, these two!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Dishes on Upcoming Britney Spears Biopic
This is so exciting.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Alexa Chung Is Designing Everyday Armor—Again
Her second Madewell collaboration just dropped.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
In 'Zurawski v. Texas,' the Post-Dobbs Reality Is Darker Than You Could Have Imagined
A new documentary, produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Jennifer Lawrence, shows just how catastrophic anti-abortion bills are—and what’s at stake if we stop fighting them.
By Jessica Goodman Published
-
32 Celebrity Podcasts Worth Listening To
Grab some headphones and tune in.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Reshma Saujani Wants to Have Candid Conversations About Middle Age on Her New Podcast
The Girls Who Code founder is launching "My So-Called Midlife" on October 16.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
How Laci Mosley Turned "Scam Goddess" Into Her "True Con" Empire
The actress built a "con-gregation" with her popular podcast, and now she's expanding it with a new book.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rupi Kaur Reflects on Being Told Not to Self-Publish 'Milk and Honey'—But Feeling Empowered to Do It Anyway
The best-selling author and poet spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Gabby Windey Opens Up About Working Through the Power Dynamics of Reality TV
The former Bachelorette spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Tanner Adell Says Lainey Wilson Gave Her the Best Advice About Being a Woman in Country Music
“The girls gotta have each others’ backs.”
By Sadie Bell Published
-
A’ja Wilson Says the "Biggest Thing" in Addressing the Gender Pay Gap Is Finding Allies to Invest in the WNBA
The WNBA star and author spoke to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
By Sadie Bell Published