Put the Track Pants Away—Coco Gauff Pulled Off a Track Skirt in Fall's Anti-Butter Color Trend
Courtesy of New Balance, of course.
Earlier this summer, Coco Gauff's custom New Balance x Miu Miu outfits complied with Wimbledon's strict dress code. But once she arrived in New York City for the 2026 US Open—where she regularly competes in much more statement-making shades—she couldn't wait to wear anything but all-white.
Gauff's first style grand slam of the week wasn't anywhere near the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. On August 25, while filming a commercial for New Balance in Manhattan, Gauff served a tracksuit-inspired take on fall's mustard yellow trend.
As the foundation of her 'fit, Gauff wore a fitted Wimbledon-white tank top with a zip-up windbreaker and nylon pencil skirt. In true tracksuit style, white line stripes added some dimension to the monochrome look. Hidden bungee drawstrings along the calf-sweeping hemline gave the tennis star the ability to adjust the column silhouette if she wished.
To accessorize the commercial look, Gauff paired gold hoop earrings with (what appears to be) a chocolate brown Miu Miu bag and unreleased New Balance sneakers.
Being a global brand ambassador for New Balance certainly has its perks. Case in point: Gauff has previously scored some of the Boston brand's rarest trainers, including the Loro Piana-designed pair, chunky 1906Rs during the 2025 US Open, and most recently, a never-before-seen style.
According to Sneaker News, the brand-new model is called the New Balance 983 sneaker and comes in three cool-toned color combinations. The 22-year-old's trainers—complete with unconventional curves along the mesh toe boxes, glossy sidewalls, and supportive soles—featured a mix of moody turquoise, charcoal gray, and muted purple. New Balance hasn't confirmed a launch date, but reports say the sneakers could hit shelves by late 2026 or early 2027.
Gauff's New Balances may be brand-new, but her tracksuit's color trend dominated the Fall 2026 runway show circuit. At New York Fashion Week, Tory Burch maximized the anti-butter hue with an oversized crewneck and a matching leather midi skirt. A few blocks away, Ulla Johnson stacked the shade—seen on a lace-trimmed slip dress—beneath an animal-print trench coat.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The earthy tint also played a part in the outerwear section of certain Paris Fashion Week shows. Floral brocade embroidered by Nina Ricci proved it has major boho-chic potential; Zimmermann shade-matched a belted moto jacket to skintight equestrian trousers; and Tod's debuted a shapeless trench coat in the same fresh-from-the-kitchen-cabinet color.
Now that Gauff tested the mustard tint, she's free to compete at the US Open in another Fall 2026 color trend. Aqua blue, bubblegum pink, or tomato red would certainly stand out during a match. (Last year, she defeated Donna Vekic of Croatia in a tomato tank top from New Balance.) While you await her first on-court outfit this weekend, shop similar mustard yellow looks below.
Shop the Mustard Yellow Color Trend Inspired by Coco Gauff
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.