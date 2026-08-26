Put the Track Pants Away—Coco Gauff Pulled Off a Track Skirt in Fall's Anti-Butter Color Trend

Earlier this summer, Coco Gauff's custom New Balance x Miu Miu outfits complied with Wimbledon's strict dress code. But once she arrived in New York City for the 2026 US Open—where she regularly competes in much more statement-making shades—she couldn't wait to wear anything but all-white.

Gauff's first style grand slam of the week wasn't anywhere near the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. On August 25, while filming a commercial for New Balance in Manhattan, Gauff served a tracksuit-inspired take on fall's mustard yellow trend.

Coco Gauff turned heads in a full New Balance tracksuit, which endorsed the mustard yellow trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As the foundation of her 'fit, Gauff wore a fitted Wimbledon-white tank top with a zip-up windbreaker and nylon pencil skirt. In true tracksuit style, white line stripes added some dimension to the monochrome look. Hidden bungee drawstrings along the calf-sweeping hemline gave the tennis star the ability to adjust the column silhouette if she wished.

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To accessorize the commercial look, Gauff paired gold hoop earrings with (what appears to be) a chocolate brown Miu Miu bag and unreleased New Balance sneakers.

Being a global brand ambassador for New Balance certainly has its perks. Case in point: Gauff has previously scored some of the Boston brand's rarest trainers, including the Loro Piana-designed pair, chunky 1906Rs during the 2025 US Open, and most recently, a never-before-seen style.

According to Sneaker News, the brand-new model is called the New Balance 983 sneaker and comes in three cool-toned color combinations. The 22-year-old's trainers—complete with unconventional curves along the mesh toe boxes, glossy sidewalls, and supportive soles—featured a mix of moody turquoise, charcoal gray, and muted purple. New Balance hasn't confirmed a launch date, but reports say the sneakers could hit shelves by late 2026 or early 2027.

Of course, Gauff paired her New Balance track suit with unreleased sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gauff's New Balances may be brand-new, but her tracksuit's color trend dominated the Fall 2026 runway show circuit. At New York Fashion Week, Tory Burch maximized the anti-butter hue with an oversized crewneck and a matching leather midi skirt. A few blocks away, Ulla Johnson stacked the shade—seen on a lace-trimmed slip dress—beneath an animal-print trench coat.

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A model wore the mustard yellow color trend on the Tory Burch Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It returned to Ulla Johnson's runway during NYFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The earthy tint also played a part in the outerwear section of certain Paris Fashion Week shows. Floral brocade embroidered by Nina Ricci proved it has major boho-chic potential; Zimmermann shade-matched a belted moto jacket to skintight equestrian trousers; and Tod's debuted a shapeless trench coat in the same fresh-from-the-kitchen-cabinet color.

Nina Ricci gave mustard yellow a boho makeover. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zimmermann maximized the mustard yellow trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Tod's paired a mustard trench coat with matching loafers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now that Gauff tested the mustard tint, she's free to compete at the US Open in another Fall 2026 color trend. Aqua blue, bubblegum pink, or tomato red would certainly stand out during a match. (Last year, she defeated Donna Vekic of Croatia in a tomato tank top from New Balance.) While you await her first on-court outfit this weekend, shop similar mustard yellow looks below.

Shop the Mustard Yellow Color Trend Inspired by Coco Gauff

TOPICS New Balance