When Physical: 100 premiered in 2023, the Netflix hit changed reality TV forever. The Korean survival show—which made 100 elite athletes compete to see who had the "perfect physique"—became a global phenomenon and spawned a new genre of cutthroat reality competition. So it was no surprise when the streaming giant decided to bring the series worldwide, with international spinoffs like the upcoming Physical 100: U.S.A., and the newly released Physical 100: Italy and Physical 100: Mexico.
The latter, also named Habilidad Física 100: México, debuted on Netflix on September 16 with a seven-episode(!) premiere week. Like the original series, Mexico's take on Physical: 100 integrates the nation's culture into its jaw-dropping challenges, with Mesoamerican-themed stages like The Infinite Pyramid and The Monolith. As for the competitors, several members of the show's roster of legendary soccer players, MMA fighters, Olympic athletes, and lucha libre wrestlers are also well-loved in the U.S.
Below, read on to get to know the standout contestants of Physical 100: Mexico.
Ángel Quintero is an obstacle course racer who was one of the first Mexican athletes to popularize Spartan races in the country. Since his first race in 2014, Quintero has ranked among Mexico's top runners and placed 4th in the Spartan World Championship. Recently, the fitness coach and new dad has expanded into HYROX, competing alongside his doubles partner (and fellow Physical 100: Mexico contestant), Aldo Márquez.
Carlos Salcido is a retired soccer player and legend in Mexico. After making his pro debut in 2001, he went on to play on Mexico's national team for over 10 years and play in three World Cups. He was also part of the team that won the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
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Daniela Fainus
Daniela Fainus is a fitness and wellness influencer who arrived on Physical 100: Mexico with over 2 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million on TikTok. She also competes in hybrid fitness competitions like HYROX and Spartan DEKA. She also competes on the Netflix series alongside her husband, fellow influencer and fitness coach Omar Zamitiz.
Bodybuilder George Herrera holds several records for Mexico. He's the first Mexican athlete to turn pro in the IFBB Classic Physique category and the first Mexican to qualify for the Mr. Olympia international competition. He says on Physical 100: Mexico that he's ranked among the top 12 bodybuilders worldwide.
Iván Guerrera is a construction worker and fitness influencer who gained fame online for training without gym equipment. Instead, the block maker from a humble background builds muscle through the physical demands of his job.
Jahir Ocampo is a retired Olympic diver who competed in the synchronized springboard event at the Rio 2016 Olympics. He and his partner, Rommel Pacheco, won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games and the bronze at the 2013 World Aquatics Championships. Ocampo was also part of the Mexican team that won silver at the World Championships in both 2023 and 2024.
Jazmín Lira is a bodybuilder and sports nutritionist who competes in the IFBB Pro Women’s Physique division. Outside of athletics, she's also a doctor who has worked on Red Cross USA missions and now has her own clinic.
Karen Lara is a fitness coach and HYROX champion who has ranked as the fastest woman in Mexico. This year, she and her doubles partner—fellow Physical 100: Mexico contestant Mariana Caballero—were among the first Mexican athletes to podium (or come in the top three) in a PRO category at the HYROX World Championships.
Like Iván Guerra, the Legendary Bricklayer (real name Freddy Bautista) is a bodybuilder and influencer known for building his muscles without gym equipment. Instead, the construction worker uses building materials for his strength training and calisthenics regimen.
Liliana Ibáñez is a freestyle swimmer who competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics. She currently holds the Mexican national swimming records for the 50-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter freestyle, and she's part of the team that holds the record for the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
Mariana Khalil is a CrossFit athlete and fitness coach who also does HYROX, kabaddi, and yoga, according to her Instagram bio. On Physical 100: Mexico, Khalil reveals that her family was in a house fire when she was 7-years-old. She says that her burn scars remind her that she's survived harder things.
Mau Otero is an extreme athlete, surfer, and influencer with over 5 million TikTok followers. In his intro, he says he's best known for feats like crossing between two buildings on a tightrope and jet-skiing while being pulled by an airplane. He also founded the company Saturday Living, which runs surf and wakeboard camps.
Místico (real name Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) is a luchador, or a professional wrestler who competes in Mexico's lucha libre tradition. The masked wrestler is considered an icon in lucha libre and "thegreatest box office attraction of the 21st century in Mexico," according to Major League Wrestling.
Pascal Nadaud is a professional rugby player, model, and TV personality. He was on Mexico's national rugby team for over a decade, but he's best known for appearing on Mexican reality shows like Exatlón México and La Granja VIP.
Patrick Alexandre Loliger is a Swiss-Mexican rower who has won several medals at the World Rowing U23 Championships, the Pan American Games, and several international regattas. He also competed at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics. He's also a devoted girl dad and the founder of the dog rescue and adoption agency Mexi Perro.
Sonrixs (real name Jorge Hernández) is a taekwondo athlete and lifestyle influencer with over 23 million TikTok followers and over 14 million on YouTube. He's a former member of Mexico's national taekwondo team and previously ranked among the top 10 in the world in his category. He's also known for his public relationship with Canadian taekwondo athlete-turned-TikTok star, Kim Mingneault.
Tony Gastelum is a legend in the world of competitive calisthenics. He's a four-time world champion in the featherweight class and a two-time champion in the lightweight class. The athlete and coach recently announced his retirement after getting his sixth world title earlier this year.
Vanessa Huppenkothen is a German-Mexican model and sportscaster who has worked for ESPN since 2016. She's currently an anchor for the Spanish-language edition of SportsCenter. Off-camera, the fitness enthusiast is also a triathlete who runs marathons and IRONMAN races.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.