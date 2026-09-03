Naomi Osaka Channels Zendaya's 'Challengers' Style in Thom Browne at the US Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka's winning streak shows no sign of stopping at the 2026 US Open—and I'm not just talking about her back-to-back victories. She's taking the lead in the style tournament, too, debuting new custom designs before each game. On September 3, with her Who Decides War outfit still fresh on spectators' minds, Osaka returned to center court in a tennis whites look by Thom Browne.
Yes, Osaka wore Wimbledon's signature shade, but her second-match style was far from ordinary. Giving the all-white look a New York City edge, the star wore a textured trench coat with ruffle detailing and a sneaker-touching train lined with athlete-approved netting. Since Osaka's stylist, Law Roach, is known for his method dressing work with Zendaya, he added a subtle IYKYK detail: tiny embroidered tennis racquets pinned sporadically atop her torso.
Once it was time to play the Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková, Osaka left her outerwear on the sidelines. The 29-year-old scored her second win at the 2026 US Open in a tank top, a pleated mini skirt with a visible netted slip, and light gray Zoom GP Challenge sneakers, all from Nike. To finish her look, Osaka accessorized with another visor from the athletic brand, matching wristbands, and diamond stud earrings in place of pearls.
Thom Browne created the competition-ready coat just for Osaka, but being a sporty fashion fan, I experienced a wave of déjà vu. Two years ago, on the Challengers press tour, Roach dressed Zendaya in a custom Thom Browne gown, featuring an almost identical tennis racquet motif. Beyond the drop-waist bow, the skirt featured strips of white netting that turned into the brand's signature stripes at the bottom.
Back then, Zendaya, who played a tennis player and coach in the Luca Guadagnino film, traded Osaka's headband and Nike sneakers for a bow around her ponytail and white Christian Louboutin pumps, of course.
Given that Zendaya is Roach's longest and most loyal client—and Browne is a designer favorite of his—it’s no surprise her look may have partially inspired the image architect. Now, we just need Z back in the US Open stands, in Challengers character, watching the next Osaka game.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.