After years of hype, the Captain Marvel sequel is finally arriving in theaters later this year, bringing three female superheroes together for an adventure across space and time. (We're long past the days when Black Widow was the Marvel Cinematic Universe's only superwoman.) Marvel released the first trailer for The Marvels on Tuesday, giving the first look at the team up between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

Trailer

In addition to Larson, Parris, Vellani, Jackson, and Park, the trailer also briefly shows Zawe Ashton in her undisclosed villain role. Other confirmed cast members include Saagar Shaikh, Zenoiba Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s older brother, mother and father, respectively. And Captain Marvel fans received a fun surprise with the return of everyone's favorite Flerken, Goose.

Plot

For anyone who isn't caught up on the Disney+ MCU shows (to be fair, there are a lot), The Marvels begins with the events of the Ms. Marvel finale's post-credits scene, which saw New Jersey heroine and Avengers fangirl Kamala Khan swapping places her idol Carol, a.k.a. Captain Marvel herself. The trailer gives a bit of explanation for just what happened in the surprising scene, showing Monica (who gained energy-absorbing powers during WandaVision) working as an astronaut for Saber Space Station alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). When Monica hits a jump point in the space continuum, she blinks out and Kamala appears, showing that she, Carol, and the teen actually did a three-way switch due to their somehow-connected powers.

As for the rest of the film's plot, Marvel Studios has released this official synopsis: "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe."

The Marvels marks several firsts for the MCU. The film is directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta, making her the first Black woman, and fourth woman, to direct an MCU. The film also brings a K-drama star to the franchise, with the trailer showing Itaewon Class and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim star Park Seo-joon in an undefined role. He joins previous Korean stars Claudia Kim and Ma Dong-seok in the MCU, and K-drama fans are already excited for his role (and his character's hairstyle (opens in new tab)).

The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.

Reactions to the Trailer

The Beastie Boys song. The team ups. The fights. The suits. The visuals. The Flerkens. Everything about #TheMarvels has sold me. Bless you, Nia DeCostapic.twitter.com/TJZcSmNW4kApril 11, 2023 See more

CAROL, MONICA AND KAMALA USING THEIR POWERS FIGHTING TOGETHER I'M SO FUCKING READY #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/OqUQwWwTuoApril 11, 2023 See more

she’s not playing anymore pic.twitter.com/CBL90j0z5gApril 11, 2023 See more

#TheMarvels is gonna be a whole movie of Kamala nerding out and Carol and Monica being sick of it and I’m SO HERE FOR IT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mdf7PsOqmaApril 11, 2023 See more

i’m crying, why is she always touching shit 😭😭 #themarvels pic.twitter.com/Lkc4JbDzcrApril 11, 2023 See more

carol’s little “hi” when she saw monica, oh this movie is gonna be sooooooo #themarvels pic.twitter.com/MpdXn1ryjmApril 11, 2023 See more

zawe ashton as the villain in the marvels trailer… she’s eating bad pic.twitter.com/ZZrOIbPpb8April 11, 2023 See more

WTF THEY FINALLY RELEASED PARK SEO JOON'S CHARACTER IN THE MARVELS TRAILER. PSJ MARVEL DEBUT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qqhguDNWCQApril 11, 2023 See more