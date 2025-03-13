Meet the Cast of 'Adolescence'
The Netflix miniseries created by and starring Stephen Graham is a heartbreaking crime drama about a 13-year-old boy accused of murder.
One of the most harrowing miniseries in recent memory comes to Netflix on March 13: Adolescence. The U.K.-set series follows Jamie—a 13-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing a female classmate to death—across four single-take episodes as he is questioned by police, evaluated by a psychologist, and jailed while he awaits trial.
Adolescence is co-created by Stephen Graham, who also stars as Jamie’s father, as a response to the rise of knife crime in the U.K. The must-watch series will break your heart as it aims to interrogate masculinity and what causes this type of violence, without leaning on tropes we’ve seen before. “The dad is not violent, the mom is not an alcoholic, he’s not been abused or molested. How can we look at what’s happening to young boys today in our society if we take away the things we would normally construct a drama around?” Graham told the Los Angeles Times.
The four-part Netflix crime drama features both familiar faces and new ones to play the various investigators and people in Jamie’s life. Read on to familiarize yourself with the cast of Adolescence.
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller
Owen Cooper, 15, plays Jamie, the 13-year-old at the story's center. In the opening moments of the limited series, Jamie is ripped from his bed and charged with murder.
This is Cooper’s first acting credit, period. The newcomer landed his debut gig through a self-tape, shot the series when he was 14, and immediately made an impact. His co-star Erin Doherty, who he shares the screen with for almost the entirety of the third episode, told The Guardian that Cooper was “hands down one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with.” Meanwhile, creator and co-star Stephen Graham likened him to Edward Norton. Next, he’ll appear alongside Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and Hong Chau in Emerald Fennell’s book-to-movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights.
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller
Stephen Graham, 51, plays Jamie’s father, Eddie. While in custody, Jamie elects him to be his “appropriate adult,” sitting alongside his son as the police present their evidence against him. The fourth episode centers on Eddie grappling with the truth and feeling he’s failed as a parent.
Graham doesn’t just act in the series but co-created it alongside Jack Thorne (who also wrote/produced Netflix’s Toxic Town and The Eddy, HBO’s His Dark Materials, and other series). The BAFTA-nominated British acting icon’s previous credits include the films Snatch, Gangs of New York, and The Irishman, as well as TV roles on Boardwalk Empire, This is England, and Peaky Blinders. Before Adolescence, he also co-created the 2023 BBC One miniseries Boiling Point, a four-part continuation sequel series to the 2021 film of the same name he starred in.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe
Ashley Walters, 42, is DI Bascombe, the leading detective on Jamie’s case. He has a strained relationship with his son, and the case subtly encourages him to be more present in his son’s life.
Walters is best known for his role as drug dealer Dushane in the hit British crime drama Top Boy. He led the series during its original two-season run from 2011 to 2013 and returned for its revival for three more seasons from 2019 to 2023. Walters has also appeared in popular British shows like Bulletproof, Doctor Who, and Cuffs, and is a rapper and member of the U.K. garage group So Solid Crew.
Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller
Christine Tremarco, 48, plays Manda Miller, Jamie’s mom. As Jamie requests his father be his “appropriate adult,” Manda appears sparingly throughout the series until the finale, where she and Eddie deal with the aftermath of their son’s actions.
Tremarco is a British actress from Liverpool, England who began her career on the ‘90s BBC 'miniseries The Leaving of Liverpool before appearing in Waterloo Road, Casualty, Wolfe, and Emmerdale.
Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston
Erin Doherty, 32, appears as Briony Ariston in the third episode of the series, a child psychologist hired to evaluate Jamie’s state of mind and understanding of the crime he’s being accused of.
Doherty played Princess Anne on The Crown for two seasons before appearing opposite Adolescence creator Graham in the Hulu drama A Thousand Blows. Before transitioning to film/TV, Doherty was primarily a theater actress in the U.K., appearing in stage productions in London and studying at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where she won the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Award in 2015.
Amelie Pease as Lisa Miller
Amelie Pease plays Lisa, Jamie’s older sister who tries to help maintain a semblance of normalcy in the Miller home.
Just like her onscreen brother, this is Pease’s first acting credit. The newcomer has yet to announce any additional upcoming projects.
Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank
Faye Marsay, 38, plays Bascome’s right-hand woman DS Misha Frank. The duo is tasked with questioning Jamie and students at school about the circumstances behind the incident.
Like Doherty, Marsay is an alum of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School where she won the Spotlight Prize in 2012. She has appeared in recurring roles on TV series like Andor, Game of Thrones, and The White Queen, as well as films like Darkest Hour, A Private War, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.
-
This Royal Was Once Asked to Become King of a Small European Country and Refused
It's giving Hallmark movie plot.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Could be Getting a New Title Very Soon Following Exciting News
The Prince of Wales would be taking on a very important role.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Best Spring 2025 Color Trends Are on Sale at Nordstrom
From cherry red to butter yellow, here are the delectable shades to wear this season.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Best Romances in TV History
These will-they-won't-theys had us hooked from season 1.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Your Guide to Netflix's 'Temptation Island' Cast, From the Couples to the Tempters
The question isn't whether cheating goes down on the reality show, but how much?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meet the Cast of 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'
The moving series features some of Korea's biggest stars, including K-pop icon IU.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'Love Is Blind' Season 9: Everything We Know
Get ready to meet singles looking for love in the Mile High City.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Stars Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga Still Together?
Here's where the couple stand now after Ben suggested they still try dating, despite their differing views.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated
-
Meet the Cast of 'The Leopard'
Several of Italy's most promising young stars lead the cast.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Poorna Jagannathan Feels Luckier Than Ever
After tackling topics spanning grief, desire, and Islamophobia, the actress is ready to flex her action muscles in a dream-come-true role in Hulu's 'Deli Boys.'
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'With Love, Meghan' Season 2: Everything We Know
Get ready for more recipes and crafts from the Duchess of Sussex.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated