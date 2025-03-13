One of the most harrowing miniseries in recent memory comes to Netflix on March 13: Adolescence. The U.K.-set series follows Jamie—a 13-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing a female classmate to death—across four single-take episodes as he is questioned by police, evaluated by a psychologist, and jailed while he awaits trial.

Adolescence is co-created by Stephen Graham, who also stars as Jamie’s father, as a response to the rise of knife crime in the U.K . The must-watch series will break your heart as it aims to interrogate masculinity and what causes this type of violence, without leaning on tropes we’ve seen before. “The dad is not violent, the mom is not an alcoholic, he’s not been abused or molested. How can we look at what’s happening to young boys today in our society if we take away the things we would normally construct a drama around?” Graham told the Los Angeles Times .

The four-part Netflix crime drama features both familiar faces and new ones to play the various investigators and people in Jamie’s life. Read on to familiarize yourself with the cast of Adolescence.

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller

Owen Cooper , 15, plays Jamie, the 13-year-old at the story's center. In the opening moments of the limited series, Jamie is ripped from his bed and charged with murder.

This is Cooper’s first acting credit, period. The newcomer landed his debut gig through a self-tape, shot the series when he was 14, and immediately made an impact. His co-star Erin Doherty, who he shares the screen with for almost the entirety of the third episode, told The Guardian that Cooper was “hands down one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with.” Meanwhile, creator and co-star Stephen Graham likened him to Edward Norton. Next, he’ll appear alongside Margot Robbie , Jacob Elordi , and Hong Chau in Emerald Fennell’s book-to-movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller

Stephen Graham , 51, plays Jamie’s father, Eddie. While in custody, Jamie elects him to be his “appropriate adult,” sitting alongside his son as the police present their evidence against him. The fourth episode centers on Eddie grappling with the truth and feeling he’s failed as a parent.

Graham doesn’t just act in the series but co-created it alongside Jack Thorne (who also wrote/produced Netflix’s Toxic Town and The Eddy, HBO’s His Dark Materials, and other series). The BAFTA-nominated British acting icon’s previous credits include the films Snatch, Gangs of New York, and The Irishman, as well as TV roles on Boardwalk Empire, This is England, and Peaky Blinders. Before Adolescence, he also co-created the 2023 BBC One miniseries Boiling Point, a four-part continuation sequel series to the 2021 film of the same name he starred in.

Ashley Walters as DI Luke Bascombe

Ashley Walters , 42, is DI Bascombe, the leading detective on Jamie’s case. He has a strained relationship with his son, and the case subtly encourages him to be more present in his son’s life.

Walters is best known for his role as drug dealer Dushane in the hit British crime drama Top Boy. He led the series during its original two-season run from 2011 to 2013 and returned for its revival for three more seasons from 2019 to 2023. Walters has also appeared in popular British shows like Bulletproof, Doctor Who, and Cuffs, and is a rapper and member of the U.K. garage group So Solid Crew .

Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller

Christine Tremarco, 48, plays Manda Miller, Jamie’s mom. As Jamie requests his father be his “appropriate adult,” Manda appears sparingly throughout the series until the finale, where she and Eddie deal with the aftermath of their son’s actions.

Tremarco is a British actress from Liverpool, England who began her career on the ‘90s BBC 'miniseries The Leaving of Liverpool before appearing in Waterloo Road, Casualty, Wolfe, and Emmerdale.

Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston

Erin Doherty, 32, appears as Briony Ariston in the third episode of the series, a child psychologist hired to evaluate Jamie’s state of mind and understanding of the crime he’s being accused of.

Doherty played Princess Anne on The Crown for two seasons before appearing opposite Adolescence creator Graham in the Hulu drama A Thousand Blows. Before transitioning to film/TV, Doherty was primarily a theater actress in the U.K., appearing in stage productions in London and studying at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where she won the Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year Award in 2015.

Amelie Pease as Lisa Miller

Amelie Pease plays Lisa, Jamie’s older sister who tries to help maintain a semblance of normalcy in the Miller home.

Just like her onscreen brother, this is Pease’s first acting credit. The newcomer has yet to announce any additional upcoming projects.

Faye Marsay as DS Misha Frank

Faye Marsay, 38, plays Bascome’s right-hand woman DS Misha Frank. The duo is tasked with questioning Jamie and students at school about the circumstances behind the incident.

Like Doherty, Marsay is an alum of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School where she won the Spotlight Prize in 2012. She has appeared in recurring roles on TV series like Andor, Game of Thrones , and The White Queen, as well as films like Darkest Hour, A Private War, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.