If you’ve watched all of Netflix’s limited series Adolescence , take a deep breath. The moving but agonizing tale about a young boy named Jamie (Owen Cooper) who is accused of murdering his female classmate is a harrowing watch, as the four episodes chronicle his arrest, a psych evaluation, and the effects on his classmates and family. Each episode of the U.K.-set drama is shot in a single take, embedding the audience into the action—and the emotions—alongside the police, the Miller family, and Jamie himself.

The standout third episode of the must-watch series is a two-hander between Jamie and his court-ordered psychologist (Erin Doherty), and their conversation is both biting and nurturing at the same time. During their one-on-one, Jamie reveals that the victim had cyberbullied him by referring to him as an incel, and then accidentally admits to the crime—a sentence he tries to take back immediately.

So where does the finale leave Jamie and his family? Below, we break down the emotional ending of Adolescence.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Did Jamie actually kill his classmate in 'Adolescence?'

The first episode of the series concludes with CCTV footage of a boy that the police identified as Jamie (Owen Cooper) stabbing a girl repeatedly. The video shocks Jamie’s father Eddie (Stephen Graham), who had steadfastly believed Jamie’s assertion that he did not commit the crime. Even after the footage is shown, Jamie claims repeatedly that he didn’t do it.

The fourth and final episode follows Jamie’s family on Eddie’s 50th birthday 13 months later. Jamie calls his father to tell him that he plans to plead guilty during his trial. Audiences don’t see exactly what led to that decision, though it cements that we’ve known the answer about his lack of innocence the entire time.

Why did Jamie commit the crime in 'Adolescence?'

The reasons behind Jamie’s actions are left murky, though the series references right-wing men’s rights activist Andrew Tate and the fragility of masculinity online. Graham, who also co-created the series with Jack Thorne (Toxic Town, His Dark Materials), told Los Angeles Times that he didn’t want to go down the obvious route of blaming the parents. Instead, he wanted to explore other factors that could contribute to wayward behavior, including the rise of incel culture online.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What will happen to Jamie in 'Adolescence?'

Adolescence doesn’t show us Jamie’s trial or reveal his sentencing, but the choice to plead guilty suggests that Jamie will serve a life sentence. According to an official U.K. government site, even those with life sentences could be released on parole but will “spend the rest of their life ‘on license’ in the community,” meaning they’ll still have to abide by certain rules and regulations or be sent back to jail.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

How does Jamie’s family cope after the incident in 'Adolescence?'

The fourth and final episode of Adolescence is centered entirely on the Miller family as they try to navigate life after Jamie is charged with murder. His parents Eddie and Manda (Christine Tremarco) discuss leaving town and starting over somewhere else, but Eddie is against the idea, reasoning that moving away won’t change anything. By the episode’s end, their daughter Lisa (Amelie Pease) also agrees that moving would be worse than staying, especially if new neighbors discover their past.

Centered on Eddie’s birthday, the last installment of the series expertly balances the family’s struggles in the face of Jamie’s actions while also allowing them small moments of joy. Manda gets up early to cook her husband an elaborate breakfast and he suggests they have sex right there in the kitchen. However, their jubilant moods are derailed when they find someone has spray painted “nonce” (which is British slang for a sex offender) on his work van. Unfortunately, their reaction reveals that this is a recurring occurrence in their neighborhood and not the first time Eddie has had to scrub obscenities from his truck.

After Jamie calls to let them know he has committed to pleading guilty, Eddie and Manda have a heartbreaking discussion about their parenting, whether they did enough, and where they went wrong. Manda mentions Jamie’s temper and says that they should’ve monitored his computer usage more, while Eddie is still horrified by the footage he saw and wishes Jamie had requested his mom as his “appropriate adult” (a.k.a. his guardian during legal proceedings).

The series leaves us with an absolutely crushing image: Eddie enters Jamie’s room for the first time—a space that has not been touched since shortly after the events of the first episode—and sobs into his son’s pillow. “I’m sorry son, I should’ve done better,” he says, kissing the teddy bear as a stand-in for Jamie. This sorrow is something that the Millers will live with for the rest of their lives.