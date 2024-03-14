Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre were the first couple to get engaged in the Love Is Blind pods this season, and that commitment stayed strong until the very end—regardless of Johnny’s confusion over various forms of contraception. In fact, their relationship was so clearly unshakeable that it actually caused some drama between another couple, when Jimmy took issue with Chelsea’s (objectively true) declaration that Amy and Johnny were the season’s strongest couple.

As for where that seemingly sure-thing “happily ever after” stands now, here’s a recap of Amy and Johnny’s lovey-dovey romance.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the final episode of the sixth season of Love Is Blind.

What happened between Amy and Johnny on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 6?

Amy and Johnny are among the most low-key, drama-free couples to come out of Love Is Blind. Their love story, of course, began in the pods, where they realized again and again that they were on the “exact same page” about so many aspects of their lives, including a shared love of adventure and travel.

Soon enough, they were the first duo to get engaged, and from there, they were off to the races. They met each other’s families—to great success—had a romantic dance lesson, and spent practically every second of their camera time gushing about one another and their fairy-tale relationship.

Johnny and Amy share a sweet moment during their in-person reveal on 'Love Is Blind' season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The only obstacle they faced throughout the season was an ongoing discussion about contraception, which was never actually resolved on camera. To Johnny’s apparent shock, Amy wasn’t on birth control. Though they discussed the prospect of Johnny’s getting a vasectomy, he shied away from that idea after doing some “research” into the procedure, leading Amy to share that she was considering getting on birth control, especially after her doctors had suggested that it could help with her anemia.

For some reason, condoms were never mentioned onscreen, despite being a perfectly valid birth control method, with a 98% efficacy rate when used correctly—though Johnny recently told People that he and Amy “definitely” did discuss condoms as an option, adding, “I don’t know why it wasn’t shown in here. … But regardless, it was just a very funny thing of watching it back and [having people] be like, ‘Wow, did he really pass high school health class?’”

In the meantime, as they continued to explore their options, Amy and Johnny claimed they weren’t having sex until they’d nailed down a definitive method of contraception; they agreed they weren’t quite ready to start having children—though a giggling AD suggested at her and Amy’s bachelorette party that their claims of abstinence may have been exaggerated.

Did Amy and Johnny get married?

Johnny carries Amy on their wedding day during the 'Love Is Blind' season 6 finale. (Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Yes! They were actually the only duo to tie the knot this season. Their love was seemingly such a sure thing that Johnny didn’t even give the usual heartfelt speech expected of LiB contestants before saying “I do.” Instead, after Amy poured out her heart, ending with a tearful “I’m excited for what’s next,” he simply replied, “I can’t wait.” And that was that!

Fittingly for the couple, their wedding included a toast to the newly combined McIntyre-Cortés family, with Amy clearly emotional at how “magical” of a moment it was for the newlyweds.

As far as we know, they’ve kept the magic alive ever since—since previews for the Love Is Blind reunion episode show that they arrived together and look very cozy while sitting together on stage.