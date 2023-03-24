Each season of Love Is Blind has an all-star couple—the couple who make it to the altar with little to no doubts of whether they'll say yes at the end, who makes the viewers truly believe in the reality show's premise for as long as they're on the screen. So far, none of these matches have held up to the show's standard meant-to-be pair, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. Then came Love Is Blind season 4's Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown.

The 37-year-old client lead recruiter and the 36-year-old design director hit it off immediately in this season's premiere episode, and they're the kind of couple that you can't help but root for. Some viewers may wish for all of season 4 to drop at once so they can mainline the drama, but I'm wishing for it so we can be assured that Brett and Tiffany reached their happy ever after. To help with the impatience, read on for everything we know about the pair so far, including any hints about whether they made it past the altar.

What happens between Brett and Tiffany on 'Love is Blind' season 4?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Brett and Tiffany have an instant connection when they meet in the pods, as it's clear that they have the same life and relationship goals. They quickly go deep with their conversations, and appear to be all in with each other instead of exploring other connections. Some of the sweet moments include Brett giving Tiffany the first shoe he ever designed, and Tiffany emotionally supporting Brett when he opens up about his deceased brother.

Their relationship hits its first snag during an emotional moment in the pods, when Brett confesses his love for Tiffany and doesn't get a response. Brett's confused that Tiffany's suddenly quiet for several minutes, and he even eventually leaves his pod. But Tiffany wasn't rejecting Brett's confession; she had fallen asleep! Two of her fellow contestants have to wake her after he leaves, and she later told Tudum (opens in new tab) that she didn't sleep at all the following night out of nerves.

"I don’t think I slept at all that night once I woke back up because I was so scared," she said, noting that she knew at the time that "it takes a while for Brett to open up." "I was like, 'I ruined my moment.' There was this good man right here, and all I had to do was stay awake."

Thankfully, Brett understood when Tiffany explained that she has a record of falling asleep at the worst possible times. After she apologized at the start of their very next date, it ended with Brett going down on one knee, and Tiffany says yes. Their love story continues during the trip to Mexico, and when the first round of episodes end, they're prepared to explore their relationship in the real world.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are Brett and Tiffany still together?

Netflix has had three prior seasons of practice with keeping relationship hints off of social media, so the standard snooping on Brett (opens in new tab) and Tiffany's (opens in new tab) Instagrams doesn't bring up much. They're both currently following one another as well as several other co-stars from this season. Also, Brett is also mutual with several of Tiffany's friends who are not on the show, which hints that he and his fiancée at least leave the show on good terms.

Brett also shared an emotional statement to his followers earlier this month after the season 4 cast was announced. Though he mentions that he was feeling anxious ahead of the breaking news, he also wrote, "I truly can't wait to relive the experience and for everyone to see my journey."

(Image credit: Instagram/Brett Brown)

Even though Brett and Tiffany seem meant to be at this point, the teasers for the rest of the season do hint that some drama occurs once they make it to the wedding day. In one clip, Brett is seen getting dressed in his wedding tux, saying, "This should be a day of no surprises. This should not happen."

This could either be a sign that their relationship faces a few too many hardships outside of the Love Is Blind bubble, or a fake-out to keep Brettany shippers on our toes. I for one hope it's the latter.