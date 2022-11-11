'Love is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

Love Is Blind season 3 is officially over, and we've only begun to process the emotional fallout (and the building discourse). The reality experiment’s third installment ended with two marriages, one relationship, and at least one confirmed villain à la Shake. The Dallas-set season may be over, but luckily-slash-unluckily, we knew there would be a season 4 even before season 3 of Love Is Blind was announced. Here’s what we know about the forthcoming episodes.

How did the first three seasons of 'Love Is Blind' end?

In its first three seasons, Love Is Blind introduced us to fan-favorite couples, toxic f-boys, an absolute treasure of a woman (shout out to SK’s mom), and a trademark opaque gold wineglass. In case you’re keeping a tally of the outcomes of each go: Season 1’s married couples, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, are still going strong. Season 2’s pairs, Danielle and Nick and Iyanna and Jarrett, announced their splits earlier this year, around the release of that season’s After the Altar special. As for Season 3, Alexa and Brennon and Colleen and Matt are still together, after about a year and a half of marriage. Raven and SK are also still dating, even though they didn’t get married in the finale.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Has 'Love is Blind' been renewed for season 4?

Love Is Blind films on a super-fast, slightly frightening schedule. After season 1's breakout success, seasons 2 and 3 were green-lit and filmed one after the other (the season 3 weddings were around June 2022). Then, after season 2 was huge, the series was near-immediately renewed (opens in new tab) for seasons 4 and 5 in March 2022. Not only that; per Women's Health (opens in new tab), both seasons 4 and 5 had already completed filming as of the season 3 premiere!

"We've filmed five seasons," Nick Lachey told the outlet. "Every single one has been so different from the others, so that's what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective."

Where will 'Love is Blind' season 4 be set?

Netflix hasn't made an official announcement of the new season's locations, but some LIB internet sleuths have found hints of the next central cities. The show's crew was spotted filming (opens in new tab) in several locations in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle in May 2022, though we don't know whether that was for season 4 or 5. Also, in addition to an open casting call (opens in new tab) that only requires participants to "live in the city where the season is filming," there was also a casting call posted on Instagram that was looking for people in Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; and Tampa, Florida; per DCist (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When will 'Love is Blind' season 4 come out?

We're guessing that after season 3's positive viewer turnout, season 4 will premiere sooner rather than later. Though other seasons had a longer time between their production and release (season 3's gap was nearly 18 months), it's likely that the show will want to stick to the two-seasons-a-year schedule that worked for 2022. Also, I can't image Netflix delaying the next two already-completed seasons til 2024. So, season's 4 and 5 will likely drop between Valentine's Day and mid-spring 2023, and in late fall 2023, respectively.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Do we really need 'Love is Blind' season 4?

As I read through finale reactions on social media, I’m seeing several posts questioning whether we need more of this engrossing yet depressing show. Couples have found love over the past three seasons (suspiciously, two get married per season, though they don’t all work out), and pure love is always a win. However, even putting aside the emotional turmoil that a good half of the contestants go through each season, the show seems primed to bring in ratings and discourse that ranges from well-meaning to toxic. Even at hearing that the fourth season was already done filming, my reaction was, my God, another one?

That said, I’m still going to keep watching (mostly because FOMO and it’s part of my literal job). There are lovely moments of serotonin when a couple makes a genuine connection, which briefly cut through the drama. Even though the possible demise of Twitter may take away some of that FOMO, I imagine most current viewers will stay tuned in, and hopefully many will approach the show with empathy for the slow-moving trainwrecks on screen.