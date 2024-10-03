Spoilers for Love is Blind season 7 episodes 1-6 ahead. After only the first week of episodes, Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause have already been crowned the cutest couple in the Love is Blind season 7 cast. Taylor, a 30-year-old clean energy policy consultant, and Garrett, a 33-year-old quantum physicist, immediately feel a spark when they meet in the pods, bonding over everything from basketball to their mutual nerdy interests. Though they hit an early snag during a discussion about Taylor's ethnicity, the couple recovers and ends up as one of the strongest engaged couples of the season so far.

As we head towards the October 23 season finale, fans wonder whether Garrett and Taylor listened to their hearts more than their heads on their journey toward the wedding. Below, we're breaking down Garrett and Taylor's relationship on Love Is Blind season 7, and whether they're still together after filming.

What happened between Garrett and Taylor on 'Love is Blind' season 7?

Certified nerds Garrett and Taylor make memorable appearances to kick off Love is Blind season 7. Garrett is the man who starts the men's random sing-along to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," while Taylor has a cool line about how LIB "retro-engineers" the tendency for relationships to approach the physical before the emotional in the real world. Once they make it into a set of pods, the pair immediately clicks once Taylor guesses Garrett's nickname "G," and they realize they share analytical, science-minded personalities, bouncing off each other's natural law references and tattoos. Taylor shares in her subsequent confessional that she already had a crush, putting her and Garrett in contention for this season's meant-to-be edit (right next to Ashley A. and Tyler).

However, the pair hit a snag during their second (televised) date. They both share how they already care about each other a lot and are thinking of a future together and, when Garrett asks Taylor about her parents, she describes her mom as an "angel and a gangster" who everyone calls by her first name. However, she decides not to tell Garrett her mother's first name, because it would give away "part of how she looks" and her ethnicity. Garrett, arguably, doesn't react well. He says that the thought had never crossed his mind and admits that he has only ever dated white girls, but he also points out that she's very "calculated" about what she says. "While I love that about you, I'm also like, 'What's she hiding?'" he adds.

At the time, Taylor admits that his calling her "calculated" doesn't feel good, and goes on to explain that she sees not sharing her ethnicity as part of the LIB experience—for someone to get to know her without knowing what she looked like at all. "I'm just really interested to know if my emotional, intellectual, thought processes... if it is enough, and everything else is extra," she says. Garrett responds that he needs to know more about who Taylor is before he can get to the place of an engagement, but Taylor stands her ground and says she would be hurt if they didn't work out and she'd given away what she looked like. "At a certain point, I need to feel like I'm enough," she says.

Speaking with Today for season 7's premiere, Taylor explained her reasoning behind not divulging her race in the pods. "I’m a very proud Asian woman," she told the outlet. "But, [I] also wanted to honor the experiment in a way that he can get to know that part of me later when he meets my mom and does different Chinese heritage or traditions that we have. In the pods, it was the only opportunity for him to get to love me for just the merits of me and not have ethnicity tied to it."

Taylor revealed that she'd had experiences in the past where she'd become "uncomfortable" after hearing men voice certain opinions on Asian women and that she hoped going on Love is Blind would "remove the possibility of reliving those experiences," per Today.

“I wanted to just take ethnicity out of the equation and be able to just fall in love (with) our characters and personalities first," she added.

The policy consultant also reflected on her reaction to Garrett's response. "When Garrett called me 'calculated,' it was a punch in the gut because I didn’t know how to do this whole thing," she said. "I’m trying to filter things that I otherwise would never think to filter.”

She added, "It was our first miscommunication. Being able to work through that, I think, was a good thing for us."

Despite the road bump, Taylor and Garrett can move forward (and be adorable). Taylor gifts Garrett an avocado tree(!) and matches it to be able to provide fruit in five to seven years, or the timeline in which she hopes to have children. Garrett gifts her some of his dad's "world-famous" honey. Garrett also mentions that he wants kids sooner and asks if they can compromise, but Taylor says she's excited for a future with him because she doesn't see it as having to compromise her independence. Instead, she feels excited about them experiencing new things together.

Eventually, Garrett asks her to be his girlfriend, but she says no because he says the movie that makes him think of her is Shrek. Their "situationship" lasts a couple of hours until he sends her a bouquet of sunflowers (her favorite) in the women's lounge with a note reading, "Will you be my girlfriend? Check yes or no."

She checks yes, and by the middle of episode 2, they're engaged. Taylor reads off a proposal letter from her grandparents in the 1950s (BRB sobbing), and tells him that she's been her number one for nine days (of the pods' 10) and she "can't wait to lose count for the rest." Preparing to propose, Garrett says, "Our bodies are telling us that we're meant to be together, and we just had to make sure our heads didn't get in the way." So then he asks, and she says yes.

Before the in-person reveal, the producers resurface the couple's conversation surrounding race, but Garrett reassures that however Taylor looks won't matter. The subsequent reveal goes very well, because while love may be blind, people still have eyes, and there's a reason everyone keeps comparing Taylor to Olivia Munn. She's gorgeous, and Garrett shakes with anxiety as he puts the ring on her finger. They're touchy, complimenting each other, and joking while comparing their heights.

Fast forward to Mexico, and Taylor and Garrett are still getting along great. Garrett admits in a confessional that he may not have approached Taylor in a bar in the real world—later explaining he would be intimidating and think, "This person is too good for me"—and that he's forming a "very strong" physical attraction towards her. They also have a vulnerable conversation about adjusting from being independent to being in a relationship. The standout moment of their first night together is Taylor trying to put tape on Garrett's mouth in the right way for him to sleep. (Apparently this no-snoring trick is real, but there's a specialty tape for it.)

The rest of Taylor and Garrett's time in Mexico in the first episode drop is relatively low-key (which means good chances for them at the altar). They have a conversation where Taylor warns him that she's gonna need actions to back up his loving words, and they discuss how their intense jobs may affect their relationship in the real world, but that's as deep as we see in their scenes.

Unfortunately, the promo for the rest of the season hints that things may not be as smooth back in D.C. Both Taylor's mom Fong and Garrett's mom express their doubts, and at one point, during what looks like the pod reunion party, Taylor starts crying because Garrett was texting his ex. We'll see whether these moments are creative editing or real problems for the pair.

Are Garrett and Taylor still together after 'Love is Blind' season 7?

You already know the drill: The Love is Blind cast is staying tight-lipped on any spoilers about their relationship status. All we have as nosy viewers are social media clues; the biggest is that Garrett follows Taylor, but Taylor doesn't follow him back.

As Betches pointed out, Garrett and Taylor shared vacation pics from Europe last May (Taylor in Switzerland and Garrett in the Netherlands), which could have been a couples' getaway. Besides those posts, Reddit hasn't found any other clues, so the pair is either friends or very good at covering their tracks.

We'll remain in the dark until more episodes drop, but their Instagrams are worth perusing anyway. Taylor's page is filled with travel pics and sweet moments with her friends and family (plus some behind-the-scenes pics from LIB season 7), and Garrett has a lot of spearfishing and... modeling at New York Fashion Week?! The man contains multitudes.