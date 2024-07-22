Spoilers for all episodes of Love Island USA season 6 ahead. Each year, Love Island USA brings together dozens of gorgeous singles who put themselves out there for a chance at love. This summer, season 6 of the hit dating reality show stood out from a crowded selection of summer TV as it moved to Peacock, thanks to its excellent cast and new host, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, as millions of viewers rooted for their favorite couples. By the July 21 finale, it became the most-watched streaming reality series and a month of romantic drama had led to two final couples vying for the $100,000 prize: Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, and Leah Taylor and Miguel Harichi.

The latter pair, a California girl and a dashing Brit, went through a lot on their path toward the finale, but they eventually found each other among the many, many couplings. Now, fans are clamoring for news of whether their relationship will make it outside of the villa. Read on for everything we know about Leah and Miguel's relationship so far.

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi share a kiss during the Love Island USA season 6 finale. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

What happened between Leah and Miguel on 'Love Island USA' season 6?

Leah Kateb, a 24-year-old with Persian heritage who grew up in Bell Canyon, California, was an original islander who entered the villa on day one. She was on the show for a full nine days before 27-year-old Londoner Miguel Harichi was brought on to the show as a bombshell. Though they were both in other couplings upon his arrival, Leah and Miguel eventually paired up after separating from their previous matches Connor Newsum and Liv Walker, respectively.

Though things were going well with Leah and Miguel, they faced some turmoil once the male and female contestants were split up mid-season for Casa Amor. Leah remained single throughout Casa Amor, but Miguel chose to recouple with new arrival Sierra Mills, not knowing that Leah was waiting for him. Still, Miguel and Sierra weren't meant to be, and he and Leah were able to work things through, matching up again just one recoupling later.

Leah and Miguel stayed together until the season 6 finale, where they were voted as one of the final two couples. They ended up finishing the season in second place, with Serena and Kordell taking home the title.

What happened between Leah and Rob on 'Love Island USA' season 6?

Before Miguel, Leah had considerable sparks with Robert “Rob” Rausch, a 25-year-old from Florence, Alabama, who returned for season 6 after having not much luck as a Casa Amor addition during season 5. Leah paired with Rob at the first recoupling and they were one of the strongest early couples, but things weren't smooth sailing between the pair. Rob had a wandering eye, and he briefly recoupled with bombshell Liv before going back to Leah a couple of days later.

Rob eventually left Leah again for the new arrival Andrea Carmona, just one day before Miguel entered the villa. Rob subsequently ended up pairing with six girls throughout the show, but some fans were hoping that he could reunite with Leah up until Rob's elimination right before the finale. Still, he and Leah left the show as very good friends, even sharing an emotional moment before he left the villa.

Leah Kateb and Robert Rausch were an early couple on Love Island USA season 6. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

“I really care about you. I really do, and I really, really wish you the best. And it didn’t work out for us, like, romantically, but I really do hope that we get to stay friends,” Rob said before leaving the show.

Leah responded by sharing a similar sentiment. She said, “I swear to God, like, on, like, my dog’s life, like, I always cared about you, and I always wanted the best for you, and I always will.”

Rob was even rooting for Leah in the days before the finale. In a clip shared to the Love Island USA official Instagram, Rob named Leah and Miguel as his pick for the winners of the season. “Even though things didn’t work out with Leah and I, I think that she’s really an amazing person and I’m assuming America can see that as well. I could see her putting Miguel in her backpack,” he said.

Leah and Miguel on a date on Love Island USA season 6. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Are Leah and Miguel still together after 'Love Island USA' season 6?

Love Island USA airs nearly simultaneously with its filming, which means it has only been a few days since Leah and Miguel's life post-show has begun. In the hours after the finale aired on July 21, both Leah and Miguel shared Instagram Stories saying hi after they got their phones back, and they've also reshared some cute couple edits made by fans. It seems that the cute couple are still going strong and even have exciting plans following the finale.

In an interview with host Madix that was shared on Love Island USA's Instagram, Miguel said that he's excited to visit Leah's farm in L.A.

"I'm really excited," Leah added. "I feel like we have a really good vibe going, and I'm excited to see where it goes."