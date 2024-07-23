Are 'Love Island USA' Stars Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington Still Dating?
The pair already has big plans following the reality hit's finale.
Spoilers for all episodes of Love Island USA season 6 ahead. In the world of Love Island USA, nothing's better than leaving the villa in an established relationship. (Well, aside from taking home the $100,000 prize.) Season 6 standouts Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky are one of the lucky pairs who made things official during the hit dating reality show, which saw their relationship challenged by frisky challenges, bombshell flirting, and even Casa Amor. Still, Kendall and Nicole remained one of the strongest couples in this season of the popular dating series, which now airs on Peacock. The pair even said "I love you" to each other by the July 21 finale, where they stood as season 6 finalists.
Now that cameras have stopped rolling on the Islanders (at least until the Love Island USA season 6 reunion special, of course), fans are wondering what will happen to the couple when they re-enter the real world. Read on for everything we know about the couple's status post-season 6 so far.
What happened between Kendall and Nicole on 'Love Island USA' season 6?
Kendall Washington, a 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas, was one of the 12 original cast members who arrived on Love Island USA on day one. He originally coupled with Hannah Smith, but everything changed with 26-year-old Nicole Jacky entered the Fiji villa as a day six bombshell. Nicole and Kendall quickly hit it off as she pursued him, and they paired up at the subsequent recoupling.
Kendall and Nicole ended up becoming one of the most tight-knit pairs, remaining together for the rest of the season and even surviving the drama of Casa Amor. During the July 21 finale, Kendall confirmed that he knew he loved Nicole when he returned from Casa Amor and found that she had decided to wait for him.
Nicole and Kendall made things official in the fourth week of the season, becoming boyfriend and girlfriend after Kendall popped the question. Of course, they were among the four couples who became finalists, including Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. Though they were among the four couples who became finalists (and even shared the big L-O-V-E by the season's end), the pair ended season 6 as the fourth-place couple. (Fan-favorite Serena and Kordell inevitably took home the big prize.)
Are Nicole and Kendall still together after 'Love Island USA' season 6?
Kendall and Nicole seemed to be on cloud nine immediately after the season's end. In a post-finale interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared that their plans following season 6 include eventually living together in California. Though Texas Christian University alum Kendall currently lives in Dallas, he has connections to the Sunshine State, where Nicole resides in Sacramento.
“It’s good that she lives in California because I have a lot of family there—my sister and my mom are in California. So it’s a win-win situation when I go there, I get to see Nicole and I also get to see my family,” Kendall told the outlet. “I know my family eventually wants me to move back to California so my mom, specifically, is excited that Nicole is from there.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The couple has also had to deal with offscreen drama since the show's end. While Kendall was filming Love Island USA in Fiji, a "private" video of him was shared without his consent on social media, as reported by Page Six. Kendall responded to the leak in an Instagram Story written once he got his phone back following the finale.
A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)
A photo posted by on
“What a way to get my phone back y’all," he wrote in a post shared on July 22. "I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”
He continued, “I want to thank you all for the calls/texts to support me during this time. I am so grateful for my love island [sic] experience and I love you all for tuning in to watch my journey. Excited for what's next."
Clearly, he's looking past the unfortunate blunder and more so toward his future with Nicole. We'll have to see how their romance continues to play out in the coming weeks.
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Jennifer Lopez Replaces Her Gym Birkin With a Gym Blanket
Technically, it's a sweater.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
How Kendall Jenner Does "Surfer Girl" Style
The supermodel doesn't abide by the summer style rulebook after all.
By India Roby Published
-
Lady Gaga Takes On the Dad Hat Trend
The superstar trades theatrical headpieces for the humble baseball cap.
By Julia Gray Published
-
'Love Island USA' Season 6 Reunion: Everything We Know
We're finishing summer with another appearance from the Islanders.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Island USA' Stars Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi Still Dating?
The fan-favorite season 6 cast member was torn between Miguel Harichi and Rob Rausch.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Love Island USA' Stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans Still Dating?
The melodramatic standouts became a couple as soon as season 6 of the hit reality show premiered.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
What to Know About 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 Stars Brianna Balram and Demari Davis' Relationship
The model and stockbroker start strong on the Netflix reality hit—and then become embroiled in chaos.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
What to Know About Bad LANA and the New Rules of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6
What if the purpose of Bad Lana is to show that Lana was evil this whole time?
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'You're The Worst' at 10: How the Cult Series' Depiction of the Hellscape That Is Modern Dating Was Ahead Of Its Time
If modern love has you down, it's about time you binge this underrated FX show that just turned 10.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The 2024 Emmy Nominations Make History With Its Record-Breaking Indigenous Representation
It's a banner year for diversity as a groundbreaking series receives overdue love and Native actresses get recognized.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Selena Gomez Earned Her First Emmy Nomination for 'Only Murders'—and Made History as the Most-Nominated Latina Producer
More like, 'Only Icons in the Building!'
By Sadie Bell Published