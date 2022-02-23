Are Shake and Deepti Still Together After 'Love is Blind'?

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee had a shaky journey from the first episode of Love is Blind season 2. Though they instantly connected over their shared culture, and never having dated anyone Indian before, Shake immediately showed his true colors with a superficial question about whether he'd be able to carry her on his shoulders. "Shake doesn’t understand how Love Is Blind is supposed to work here," Deepti said in a confessional. "The whole point is about finding out who we are as people. Not, can you carry me?"

Despite the rough start, the couple built a deep connection, and left the pods engaged after finally seeing each other in person. Though Shake descrbied Deepti as "his best friend," he said he didn't feel a physical attraction to her, and obsessed over his feelings throughout the season, mentioning them to everyone from the other Pod men to his own mother. At one point he even said, "It feels like I’m with my aunt or something."

As they approached their wedding day, Shake and Deepti finally discussed the elephant in the room. "I want him to pull me in and kiss me. I want him to show affection," Deepti said. "Even if our physical connection is not gonna grow at all, it's becoming overshadowed by this emotional connection."

Are Deepti and Shake together now?

We know that the couple made it to the altar; in previews, we see glimpses of their traditional Indian wedding (and Deepti's gorgeous gown). We also hear Deepti say, "It all happened exactly how it's supposed to." The question is exactly what happened.

Short answer: we won't find out until the February 25 finale. However, both Deepti and Shake have been living their lives since Spring 2021 with the help of social media. Time to start snooping.

Instagram

They do both follow each other on Instagram, though their feeds have very different vibes. Deepti has kept a relatively low profile, posting mostly show clips and her bio since the cast was announced. The only mention of Shake is the clip of their first conversation in the pods, which Shake commented on with a crown emoji.

Shake however has been posting a lot, from memes about the show to recent party pictures (with Deeps nowhere to be seen), to a shirtless selfie. He did also include a video of his and Deepti's in-person reveal, with a long caption calling the moment "the single most sweet, pure, and electric moment of my life." He also blasted allegations that he was being fake in the moment, writing, "I feel bad for any recently engaged couples that don't have the type of fire you saw in me." (Okay, sir, calm down.)

A post shared by Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee (@thepuppydoc) A photo posted by on

Cameo

If Shake's recent man-about-town activities have you doubting that he's settled down, then here's something else to worry about (or celebrate). Per ScreenRant, the veterinarian/DJ may have hinted toward being single while recording a Cameo (congrats on the side gig, Shake). On February 20, an Instagram user based in LA uploaded a video featuring Shake to their Story with the caption, "Met [Shake] in line and now we're recording cameos at the bar. Bruh."

In the clip, Shake says, "[...at 33-years-old] I thought I'd be married with kids and you know what, it may be a spoiler..." He then quickly says, "Okay, you know what, I forget I ever said anything!" before continuing to record the Cameo.

Shake later reposted the clip and wrote, "Y'all really think I would post a spoiler like that[?] Or would I...." If that noncommittal answer wasn't enough, he also shared the ScreenRant article on his Story with a similar caption.