'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Everything We Know

Clear your schedule—you have a date with your couch this February. After two years, Love is Blind is finally coming back. The hit Netflix dating show slash "social experiment" took over the Internet when it first premiered in Feb. 2020, a mere month before non-IRL dating went from a strange concept to a national reality. Now that the world has changed, we're so excited to see how it will work out with a new cast of singles.

For anyone who missed the frenzy of season 1, Love is Blind takes a group of single people ready for marriage and has them date each other sight unseen. The participants hang out for literal hours from the comfort of their pods, talking through an opaque wall. If they make a connection, they can finally see each other... after getting engaged. Once they do, the couples have a month to decide whether they'll get married or go their separate ways.

Season 1 of the Netflix hit brought the drama, and also spawned some marriages that have gone the distance. For anyone who can't wait for new episodes, here's everything we know about season 2 so far.

When does 'Love Is Blind' season 2 come out?

Season 2 of Love is Blind premieres on Netflix on Feb. 11, just in time for the show's two-year anniversary (and Valentine's Day, I guess). The first five episodes will drop with the premiere, followed by four more on Feb. 18 and the finale on Feb. 25.

Is there a trailer for 'Love is Blind' season 2?

The first cryptic teaser gives a hint at our new set of single people looking to get married. It focuses on the beginning of the experiment, where we see hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announce, "The pods are officially open!" We then hear voiceovers from the new cast, along with a graphic saying that the series "proves true love is possible sight unseen."

What do we know about the cast of 'Love is Blind' season 2?

In keeping with the surprise nature of the show, Netflix has kept plot details under wraps, with the teaser only showing glimpses of the cast with their faces obscured. What we do now is that this season was casted and filmed in Chicago, a change-up from the first season's locale of Atlanta.

We also get hints of personality from the teasers' voiceovers, with contestants sounding eager to meet someone by "getting to know someone's heart before anything else." Another woman says that the experiment interests her because, "you know… I don’t have boobs and a butt." That humorous confession is followed by another woman saying "One decision just changes your life," through tears.

What happened after 'Love is Blind' season 1?

As the teaser points out, the Love Is Blind experiment was proven to work in Season 1. After six couples got engaged in the pods, some of them flamed out quickly while others made it all the way to the altar. In the end, two couples, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett, got married and were still together as last year's 'After the Altar' special.

Also, for anyone wondering, both couples are still together! Both Lauren and Amber shared sweet third anniversary tributes on Instagram last November, and there have been plenty of dispatches of the pairs enjoying their married lives.