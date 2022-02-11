Who is Deepti From 'Love is Blind' Season 2?

After a two-year wait, the next installment of Love Is Blind has finally hit Netflix. The second season of Love Is Blind follows the same format as the first, with one exception: Instead of Atlanta, this season's cast is based in Chicago. One sure-to-be fan favorite is Deepti Vempati, an information data analyst with a bright personality who forges a deep connection in the pods.

She works as an information data analyst.

Thirty-one-year-old Deepti was born in India and moved to the U.S. when she was young. She graduated from Bradley University and now works as an information data analyst for Allstate insurance. In her bio, she says "I would tell the love of my life I’m ready to light up his life because my name literally means 'light.'"

Her Instagram is filled with family pics.

Deepti's Instagram is filled with pics of her adventures with her siblings and her friends. She has also posted sweet birthday tributes for both her sister Divya, and her brother Sunny.

She has a puppy named Pixel.

Deepti has been a dog mom to her bichon frise Pixel for several years, and the adorable pup even has their own Instagram. The page is full of pics of Pixel, with a special appearance by his cousin, Divya's puppy Vino (and yes, Vino has an Insta too).

She loves travel and photography.

Deepti's gorgeous Instagram pics show her passion for travel and photography. She also has several Story highlights from her trips to Colorado, Hawaii, Singapore, Banff, and India.