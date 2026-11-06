'Black Doves' Season 3: Everything We Know

After that cliffhanger, it seems like the stakes of Keira Knightley's espionage double life just got even higher.

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ambika mod as laila wearing a red jacket and pointing a gun next to keira knightley in a blue dress standing against a wall with wallpaper in black doves season 2
(Image credit: Matthew Towers/Netflix)
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The popular Netflix spy thriller Black Doves returned for its second season on November 5, 2026—and if you’ve already binged the six new episodes, you may be eager to see what follows its gripping cliffhanger. The series stars Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw as undercover British spies, Helen and Sam, who are paired together after Helen’s secret lover is assassinated. In season 2, the political stakes of Helen's double life get even higher when her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) ascends to Prime Minister.

If you're eager for answers to what comes after the cliffhanger, we're breaking down everything we know about Black Doves season 3 so far.

Everything We Know About 'Black Doves' Season 3

keira knightley as helen walking with her small children to school on a dreary london street in black doves season 2

Helen's double life becomes even harder to navigate in Black Doves season 2, when her husband becomes Prime Minister.

(Image credit: Matthew Towers/Netflix)

Is 'Black Doves' renewed for season 3?

Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the spy thriller for a third season, but showrunner Joe Barton is already hopeful for a potential renewal. On the "Pilot TV" podcast, Barton confirmed that a writers’s room is already open and that the streamer has expressed enthusiasm for more. “Netflix are really behind it; they’ve said that thing, ‘We’d love to re-commission it'…I’m like, 'No one’s stopping you, you can!' We have a writers room for it,” he said on the podcast. “They’ve been really supportive; I think everyone’s at the whims of market forces, etc. So we hope so.”

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While Netflix had already ordered a second season a few months before Black Doves’s December 2024 premiere, they may be waiting to see season 2's viewership numbers before greenlighting a third. The regime change at Netflix may also play a role, as Chief Content Officer Bela Bejaria ordered seasons 1 and 2. The company let her go and replaced her with Peter Rice in October. But if the show's popularity is any indication, more Black Doves is likely in our future.

ben whishaw as sam wearing a green suede jacket holding a large gun in black doves season 2

Sam (Ben Whishaw) attempts to leave his espionage career behind by the end of season 2.

(Image credit: Sanne Gault/Netflix)

When would 'Black Doves' season 3 come out?

Despite the early renewal for season 2, it took two years for it to hit Netflix, which could indicate the production cadence for the series. That said, once season 2 went into production in November 2025, the new episodes turned around within a year for the November 2026 release. If we consider that timeline and the series is renewed quickly, we expect the new episodes to arrive in fall 2028.

Ambika Mod as Laila, Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, Ella Lily Hyland as Williams, Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor pointing guns on a dreary street in london in black doves season 3

Helen's associates like Laila (Ambika Mod), Williams (Ella Lily Hyland), and Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy) could return in season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who in the 'Black Doves' cast would return for season 3?

The show’s main trio is Keira Knightley as Helen, Ben Whishaw as Sam, and Sarah Lancashire as Reed, so we’d expect them to continue leading the spy series. Andrew Buchan as Helen's husband Wallace will surely play a role in season 3 as her secret life unravels.

Fellow Black Doves Williams (Ella Lily Hyland) and Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy) will likely return in a future installment— both as spies and as lovers. Dani (Agnes O'Casey), on the other hand, won't, since she was discovered to be a traitor and killed in the finale.

Neve Campbell (Cecile Mason), Ambika Mod (Laila Joshi), Babou Ceesay (Mr. Conteh), and Sam Riley (Patrick) joined the cast in season 2, and all except Campbell’s Cecile survive the explosive finale. So they could return going forward. The same can't be said for Sylvia Hoeks's Katia Chernov and Molly Chesworth's Molly, as they died in the season 2 finale showdown.

Even without the official renewal, Barton is already considering who might populate season 3. He told Esquire that he’d love Tom Hanks and Elliot Page to make cameos in the potential next season. “He sent me an email saying he liked the show after series 1," Barton said of Page. "So Elliot would be amazing, and I've worked with him before.”

Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb and keira knightley as helen on a street at a black tie event in front of photographers in black doves season 2

We'll likely see how Wallace (Andrew Buchan) reacts to Helen's infidelity and life as a spy in season 3.

(Image credit: Matthew Towers/Netflix)

What would 'Black Doves' season 3 be about?

Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger for Helen’s marriage. Worried her children are in danger, Helen tells her husband Wallace that she hasn’t been honest about her past or who she’s been in their relationship. She doesn’t give him the full details, but her admission that there’s more to her story will be crucial in season 3—including how Wallace reacts.

Sam and Helen also say a difficult goodbye, as Sam looks to live a quieter life in Italy. But if Black Doves gets picked up for season 3, we can assume some emergency will pull him out of his idyllic villa life and back into the gritty spy world in London.

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Radhika Menon
Radhika Menon
Freelance Writer

Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.