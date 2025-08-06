Apple TV+'s girl-squad period drama The Buccaneers returned for its second season this year, reuniting die-hard viewers with the American rebels taking over England's old-fashioned social scene. After eight episodes full of coming-of-age drama, heartbreaking scenes, and epic love triangles, the installment ended on August 6, with several huge secrets coming to light at Nan's (Kristine Frøseth) masquerade ball.

Now, fans are clamoring for news on whether the cult-loved series will return for more historical drama. Below, read on for everything we know about The Buccaneers season 3 so far.

Has 'The Buccaneers' been renewed for season 3?

As of the release of the season 2 finale, Apple TV+ hasn't given any word on whether The Buccaneers will return for a third season. However, there's a good chance that the series could get a season 3, as Apple tends to renew shows with solid audiences. For example, Dickinson, the streamer's closest period-drama equivalent, lasted three series before coming to an end.

Mabel (Josie Totah), Conchita (Alisha Boe), Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), and Nan (Kristine Frøseth). (Image credit: Apple TV+)

When would 'The Buccaneers' season 3 come out?

It's difficult to predict a release date without a renewal announcement, but we can consider the show's production schedule so far. After season 1 concluded in December 2023, season 2 was filmed in the second half of 2024 and premiered in June 2025. Depending on when the renewal comes, season 3 could arrive on our screens by 2027.

Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), Conchita (Alisha Boe), and Mabel (Josie Totah). (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Which of the cast will return for 'The Buccaneers' season 3?

Pending any huge changes, most of the ensemble cast is expected to return for season 3, including Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George), Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George), Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).

One star whose future with the show is in question is Mia Threapleton, as Honoria Marable is off to pursue a teaching career abroad. Also, Josh Dylan will likely not return after the tragic death of Lord Richard Marable.

Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and her biological mother Nell (Leighton Meester). (Image credit: Apple TV+)

What will 'The Buccaneers' season 3 be about?

Spoilers for The Buccaneers season 2 finale ahead. The events of The Duchess's Masquerade set up a very dramatic fight for Tintagel to come in season 3. After Theo decides to abdicate and divorce Nan, Blanche (Amelia Bullmore) reveals that his father had a secret son, and that Theo's half-brother Kit will now be the Duke of Tintagel. Kit's said to be horrible, so it's likely that he'll become a major player in the next installment.

As for the Nan-Theo-Lizzy love triangle, Nan's pregnancy—of which Theo is still clueless—will continue to provide plenty of drama for the series, as he must choose between his all-consuming love for Lizzy and protecting his child.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kristine Frøseth admitted that she has no idea where her character is running off to in the finale's last scene. "I am just as curious as you are," she told the outlet. "I'm hoping she just keeps running. She meets a group of women, and they all raise the baby together somewhere, and she leaves all the drama behind."