Netflix's viral series The Hunting Wives is zanier, gayer, and more political than you'd expect from the streamer's latest book-to-series adaptation. Based on May Cobb's 2021 mystery novel of the same name, the eight-episode show follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a married East Coast liberal who moves to a wealthy Texas enclave and immediately becomes obsessed with Margo (Malin Akerman), the local queen bee of a clique dubbed the Hunting Wives. Before viewers can stop reeling from the conservative women-behaving-badly antics and Sophie and Margo's overt flirtation, a crime turns the town of Maple Brook upside down.

Since the eight-episode murder-mystery series dropped on July 21, 2025, The Hunting Wives has become a word-of-mouth hit, with fans demanding more episodes after a wild ending cliffhanger. Below, read on for everything you need to know about a possible The Hunting Wives season 2 so far.

Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Akerman). (Image credit: Kent Smith/Lionsgate Television)

Has 'The Hunting Wives' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has revealed whether The Hunting Wives will return for season 2. However, it is still early days for the soapy series. The streaming giant typically waits to see several weeks of streaming numbers before announcing a show's fate, though series with particularly impressive ratings have been renewed earlier. Fans will have to be on the lookout for the remainder of the summer for news on whether the wives will return.

The titular Hunting Wives, from left: Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Sophie (Brittany Snow), Margo (Malin Akerman) and Jill (Karie Lowes). (Image credit: Kent Smith / Lionsgate Television)

When would 'The Hunting Wives' season 2 come out?

It's difficult to predict a release window without an official renewal, but odds are a straightforward drama like The Hunting Wives would have a short hiatus. Filming for season 1 began in spring 2024 in North Carolina, before Netflix took the show's distribution from Starz in May 2025. If work begins on new episodes soon, season 2 could arrive by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Starr (Chrissy Metz) and Sophie (Brittany Snow). (Image credit: Kent Smith / Lionsgate Television)

Who would be in the cast of 'The Hunting Wives' season 2?

With the shockingly high body count at the end of season 1 (though maybe not that surprising considering all the guns), several of the supporting cast of The Hunting Wives probably won't be back for season 2. So far, the cast most likely to return includes Brittany Snow (Sophie O'Neil), Malin Akerman (Margo Banks), Dermot Mulroney (Jed Banks), Evan Jonigkeit (Graham O'Neil), Jaime Ray Newman (Callie), George Ferrier (Brad), Chosen Jacobs (Jamie), and Karen Rodriguez (Detective Salazar).

Margo (Malin Akerman) and Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney). (Image credit: Kent Smith/Lionsgate Television)

What would 'The Hunting Wives' season 2 be about?

Spoilers for The Hunting Wives season 1 finale ahead. A quick recap of where things stand by the end of The Hunting Wives: It turns out that Abby, the teen whose murder is season 1's central mystery, was killed by Margo, who'd been having an affair with Abby's boyfriend Brad and got an abortion. When Sophie figures this out, Margo's troubled brother Kyle comes after her to protect his sister. Sophie runs Kyle over with her car (arguably self-defense) and then dumps his body off a cliff. She also answers a call from Margo on Kyle's phone, so Margo will soon figure out that someone killed her brother. (Also, Netflix has confirmed that Pastor Pete (Paul Teal), Abby's mother Starr (Chrissy Metz), and Brad's mother Jill (Katie Lowes) are all dead as well, and Jill takes the blame for both Abby and Starr's murders.)

Speaking to Variety, show creator Rebecca Cutter teased that it would be "smart" for season 2 to cover a new murder-mystery, before adding, "I don’t know whodunit yet or who got done!" She also said that the episodes could pick up a little after the deadly encounter between Sophie and Kyle.

“I think we’d do a little bit of a time jump—not a year, but a time," she told the outlet. "By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo/Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect with each other. The first thing I’m thinking about is, where are these two women at the start? Where are they at the end? What are the peaks and valleys of their individual power, of their relationship? So it’s tracking a course for that, and then figuring out what the crime engine is."