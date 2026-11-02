A well-executed beauty collab does something special for my soul—and my newest source of warmth and joy comes from two brands I love equally: Ouai, my go-to for hair products and body mists, and Heaven Mayhem, a jewelry brand I've ordered from one too many times. When I heard murmurs that this duo would be dropping something together, I thought maybe they'd make a branded pouch for hair products, or a cool fragrance display situation. But the reality of the launch is much, much better. As of today, you can scoop up a Ouai X Heaven Mayhem Amulet Necklace—well, actually, two of them.
The premise is pretty innovative. You pour an itty-bitty, perfectly measured vial into one of two stunning statement pendants, and style as you wish. Then, throughout the day, you can untwist the top and reapply the fragrance as needed. “Scent has been a part of OUAI from the beginning, starting with our hair care, so it’s exciting to explore another way for people to wear it,” says VP of Brand Marketing Amanda Martinez. “This partnership lets us bring fragrance into someone’s wardrobe—a piece they can style, refill, and make their own.”
I was lucky enough to get my hands on these amulets ahead of launch, so please read ahead for my honest thoughts (including which is my personal favorite). And I have a sneaky suspicion that they aren’t going to last for long, so if you’re tempted, buy them while you can.
OUAI
Heaven Mayhem Amulet Necklace Ibiza
OUAI
Heaven Mayhem Amulet Necklace Rue St. Honoré
What Do the Two Different Ouai X Heaven Mayhem Amulets Smell Like?
Here’s the deal: two amulets are available for purchase: Ibiza and Rue St. Honoré. The former is my personal favorite because Ibiza is my favorite scent from the brand. I’m a gourmand girl to my core, and this mix of tonka bean, cocoa, coffee, cashmeran (think: soft and creamy like your favorite, expensive sweater), vanilla, cinnamon, and rum is absolutely addictive. It’s the sexy, spicy vibe you want to wake up to after your post-beach, post-shower nap. It’s bottled in a black fringe amulet that I swear got me 50 compliments this past weekend. “Think pairing it with flowy white dresses, relaxed denim, and a simple white top,” Heaven Mayhem founder Pia Mance tells me. “The tassel necklace adds a playful twist, bringing texture, movement, and a touch of bohemian charm to underrated outfits.”
The second is Rue St. Honoré, which is a scent that couldn't be more different from Ibiza. There’s absolutely no gourmand—instead, this is for more of my powdery, floral-forward girls. It’s violet-leaning, with ylang-ylang and gardenia, and settles into a white musk. It’s a hyper-feminine scent; I like to think of it as something your very cool, globe-trotting aunt spritzes on for dinner and, when you ask her what she’s wearing, she claims she scooped it at a small shop in a never-heard-of town somewhere on her travels. “Think little black dress, tailored blazer tops with cigarette black pants, and a bold red lip,” says Mance. “The two-tone necklace adds a sophisticated statement, elevating a classic look with a modern, polished feel.”
How Do I Apply Ouai Fragrance Using the Heaven Mayhem Amulet Necklace?
I’ll admit I was a bit confused at first, so I’m going to break it down clearly. When you order the set, you’ll get a few pieces in the box: the amulet (which you can definitely wear as is), a mini vial of perfume, and a funnel. For starters, twist off the top of the amulet. Then, pop the funnel in—it’s going to make sure you don’t lose a drop of liquid. Open your fragrance and gently pour it into the funnel. Once you’ve secured every last drop, remove the funnel and twist the amulet's top back on.
That twisty top is what’s going to double as your applicator. “The trick is to gently slide the dauber against the inside edge of the opening as you pull it out. That removes any excess fragrance from the stem and helps prevent drips before you apply,” says Martinez. Then, I like to tap the metal edge on my pulse points around my neck and my wrists for a little re-up of my fragrance.
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Are the Ouai X Heaven Mayhem Amulets Worth It?
I haven’t been this into a fragrance launch in a hot minute. The fragrance isn’t new, but carrying it around all day in a necklace I actually want to wear is such a fun idea. It doesn’t look kitschy or homemade—it’s a substantial piece of jewelry (one I get so many compliments on) that doubles as an accessory.
Because the Ouia fragrance is a body mist, it doesn’t last as long as a traditional eau de parfum. It definitely lasts longer than a traditional mist, but I still find myself wanting to re-up around three in the afternoon. And as someone who is normally out and about from 9 am to 9 pm, I very much appreciate the convenience of having the scent on my person—literally.
Dare I say this has been my favorite beauty collab of 2026?
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Meet the Expert
Amanda Martinez
Amanda Martinez is a social media marketing professional and content creator with 10 years of experience and a track record of establishing social strategy within organizations and leading with an innovation-first approach. She has strong experience piloting emerging platforms, building online communities and developing and leading teams.
Pia Mance
Pia Mance is an innovative founder and passionate entrepreneur. She is the founder of Heaven Mayhem, a vintage inspired jewellery label and the host of popular lifestyle podcast, Pia's Pod. Her skills span across creative direction, design, marketing, business development and growth, public relations and everything in between.
In 2022 she founded Heaven Mayhem, a vintage inspired jewellery label, driven by a desire to produce timeless yet distinct pieces. Pia's impeccable style and her extensive research of trends throughout history has led her to design and create pieces that will both stand out and stand the test of time. . Additionally, all of the pieces are made in small batches to reduce environmental impact.
Pia is also the founder and host of Pias Pod, a podcast focusing on conversations about entrepreneurship, health and wellness, fashion and so much more. Pia is interpersonal, an excellent speaker and interviewer and make's guests feel immediately comfortable, resulting in honest and insightful episodes that has quickly garnered a cult following.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists.