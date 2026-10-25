But wait, there’s more! Prime Video is adapting Lucy Score’s Knockemout series into a TV series: Things We Never Got Over, named for the first book in the trilogy. While we count down the minutes until the release, here’s a refresher on the book series and a roundup of everything we know so far about the on-screen adaptation.
Everything We Know About Prime Video's 'Things We Never Got Over' TV Series Adaptation
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'Things We Never Got Over' by Lucy Score
What is 'Things We Never Got Over' by Lucy Score about?
Small towns, evil twins, and grumpy-but-secretly-sweet love interests, oh my! This 2022 book, the first in a three-book series, is full of delicious drama and steamy romance. It centers on Naomi, who abandons her wedding to return to her hometown of Knockemout, Virginia, at the request of her estranged twin sister Tina. Soon enough, Tina skips town—with her sister’s car, phone, and purse in hand—leaving Naomi stranded, homeless, and responsible for the 11-year-old niece she only just met.
That’s (of course) when she meets gruff bad boy Knox, who reluctantly steps in to help after witnessing the implosion of Naomi’s life. Their connection makes for a very sexy enemies-to-lovers slow-burn romance that grows deeper as Naomi and Knox face some of the trouble Tina was running away from.
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'Things We Hide From the Light' by Lucy Score
The next two books in Score’s Knockemout series follow other pairs from around the rough-around-the-edges town, to similarly spicy effect. Things We Hide From the Light follows police chief Nash (Knox’s brother) and his flirty new neighbor Lina, while Things We Left Behind delves into the love story between ruthless businessman Lucian and local librarian Sloane.
Who is in the cast of the 'Things We Never Got Over' TV show?
Griggs, 32, has starred in shows including The Residence, Dr. Death, and Servant. She made her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! in 2018 and also appeared in John Proctor is the Villain in 2025. Noszka, 33, got his start as a model and has since scored main roles in Star and All’s Fair, while Martinez, 34, recently appeared in Disclosure Day and in shows like Laid and Good Trouble.
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A month later, Deadline announced another flood of casting announcements. Rounding out the three couples are Lili Simmons (Power Book IV: Force, Ray Donovan) as Lina, British actor Sean Teale (Skins, Doctor Odyssey) as Lucian, and Sarah Jeffery (Charmed, the Descendants franchise) as his love interest, Sloane. Building out Naomi and Nash’s circles, meanwhile, are Megan Stott (Little Fires Everywhere, Penelope) as Tina’s daughter Waylay, Anthony Keyvan (XO, Kitty, Love, Victor) as Naomi’s longtime best friend Stef, and JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist, Kramer vs. Kramer) as Nash and Knox’s grandmother, Liza J.
Who is involved behind the scenes of the 'Things We Never Got Over' TV show?
Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder are serving as showrunners and executive producers of Things We Never Got Over. They previously co-wrote the 2018 psychological horror film The Perfection and co-created the CW series Ringer in the early 2010s. (Interestingly, Ringer also starred one actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played estranged twin sisters!)
“Things We Never Got Over has everything we love in great television: an irresistible enemies-to-lovers romance, quirk, comedy, and a community you never want to leave,” Charmelo and Snyder said in June 2026. “Lucy Score built a wildly passionate fanbase around these characters, and we’re excited to introduce the world of Knockemout to Prime Video audiences everywhere.”
Gina Girolamo, whose executive producer credits include You, Gossip Girl, and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will also serve as an EP on the new show, as will Lucy Score herself. Actress/director Jennifer Morrison—who you may recognize from House and Once Upon a Time—has also joined as an executive producer and is set to direct the first two episodes of the series.
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'Things We Left Behind' by Lucy Score
When will the 'Things We Never Got Over' TV series be released?
No official release date has been set, but Prime Video gave the show a series order in June 2026, and production was underway when the first cast announcements came out in September 2026. Filming reportedly kicked off in Vancouver that month, with plans to wrap in mid-December, per the Vancouver Sun.
Time for some girl math: If we consider Off Campus' production-to-release schedule as an example similar to Things We Never Got Over, the show’s first season filmed in Vancouver from July to October 2025 and hit Prime Video the following May. By that logic, we can likely expect Things We Never Got Over to reach our TV screens in mid- to late summer 2027.
What has Lucy Score said about the 'Things We Never Got Over' TV series?
Score has shown enthusiastic support for the adaptation since the beginning. In 2024, shortly after the initial announcement (which included a different showrunner), the author expressed excitement in a Deadline interview, calling it “another one of those pinch me moments.”
When asked about page-to-screen adaptations in general, she said, “I’m really excited about it because I’m a storyteller at heart, so I’m always fascinated with how other people and how other mediums can tell a story. For me to sit down and write a book, it’s me alone in a room, voices in my head, of course, and I tell a story. There are very few layers that get added to that story. I have editors who will look at it and make suggestions. But other than that, that’s pretty much it. If it goes to TV or movie, you are adding so many layers to each story. You have cast, you have the director, you have wardrobe, music, location, there’s just so many ways to subtly add to the story, and I cannot wait to see someone else’s vision for the characters that I created.”
Score also weighed in on some of her own "wish list" items for the show. Though she didn’t offer up any dream cast members—saying that she just wanted "people who can make the characters feel real"—she did say that she’d “melt into a puddle” if any songs by The Killers made it onto the soundtrack.
The writer added that the core thing she’s hoping to see make it from the page to the screen is the banter. “I want it to be lot of funny banter back and forth, especially between the brothers,” she said. “I just want the characters to connect in a similar way that they did on the page, and I want viewers to connect to the story the way readers connected to it. That’s my wish list.”
Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.