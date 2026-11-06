Prince Harry Says "Grief Can Catch You by Surprise" While Discussing the Loss of His "Deeply Missed" Mom Princess Diana in an Emotional Message

"Navigating the grief of losing a loved one doesn't leave you, no matter how old you are."

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Prince Harry cuddles mom Princess Diana, he has red hair and is wearing a red T-shirt with overalls
(Image credit: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a devastating car crash in Paris. She left behind her two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, who have continued the late princess's legacy ever since. In an emotional letter, Prince Harry got candid about the gravity of grief while reaching out to young people supported by military bereavement charity Scotty's.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, which takes place on November 11, Prince Harry shared an emotional letter featuring words of encouragement with the Scotty's community.

"Whether you're a young person who has been part of Scotty's Little Soldiers for years, or someone older who is just now discovering this community under the new name Scotty's, I'm glad you found us," the Duke of Sussex wrote in the new letter.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Prince Harry continued, "Navigating the grief of losing a loved one doesn't leave you, no matter how old you are. Know that you are not alone, as this is one of the most universal experiences of being human."

Princess Diana, Prince William &amp;amp; Prince Harry

"Navigating the grief of losing a loved one doesn't leave you, no matter how old you are."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

The Duke of Sussex also highlighted the fact that, "even years after a loss has occurred," the weight of grief can still impact you in unexpected ways. Notably, the prince was just 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died.

"No matter where you are in your journey, grief can often catch you by surprise," he wrote. "You reach a milestone you wish your loved one could see, or find yourself longing for their advice. There is no timetable for that, and there should be no deadline for asking for help."

Referencing Remembrance Day, Harry shared, "As the nation pauses to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our military families past and present, I want to pay tribute to your loved ones and thank them for their service."

Prince Harry sitting on a slide in an army costume next to Princess Diana

"Know that you are not alone, as this is one of the most universal experiences of being human."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued, "Above all, I know just as you do that they are so much more than a uniform or a name read out loud each November. They are a parent, child, sibling, partner, family member, or friend who is loved and deeply missed."

Shop Royal Family Books

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.