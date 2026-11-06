Prince Harry Says "Grief Can Catch You by Surprise" While Discussing the Loss of His "Deeply Missed" Mom Princess Diana in an Emotional Message

Ahead of Remembrance Day, which takes place on November 11, Prince Harry shared an emotional letter featuring words of encouragement with the Scotty's community.
"Whether you're a young person who has been part of Scotty's Little Soldiers for years, or someone older who is just now discovering this community under the new name Scotty's, I'm glad you found us," the Duke of Sussex wrote in the new letter.
Prince Harry continued, "Navigating the grief of losing a loved one doesn't leave you, no matter how old you are. Know that you are not alone, as this is one of the most universal experiences of being human."
The Duke of Sussex also highlighted the fact that, "even years after a loss has occurred," the weight of grief can still impact you in unexpected ways. Notably, the prince was just 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died.
"No matter where you are in your journey, grief can often catch you by surprise," he wrote. "You reach a milestone you wish your loved one could see, or find yourself longing for their advice. There is no timetable for that, and there should be no deadline for asking for help."
Referencing Remembrance Day, Harry shared, "As the nation pauses to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of our military families past and present, I want to pay tribute to your loved ones and thank them for their service."
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He continued, "Above all, I know just as you do that they are so much more than a uniform or a name read out loud each November. They are a parent, child, sibling, partner, family member, or friend who is loved and deeply missed."