In February 2025, Netflix debuted Running Point, a must-watch comedy inspired by the biggest women-run dynasty in sports. Created by Mindy Kaling and inspired by Jeanie Buss, the series stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the president of the fictional L.A. Waves basketball team. After spending season 1 thriving in the new gig, season 2 tested the party-girl-turned-executive, as Isla's older brother Cam (Justin Theroux) leaves rehab early to reclaim the top spot in the franchise.

By the end of Running Point season 2, which arrived on Netflix on April 23, Isla achieves her biggest success...and faces her biggest threat so far. Read on for everything to know about Running Point season 3 so far, including what's in store for Isla and the Waves next.

Isla (Kate Hudson) and Ali (Brenda Song) repair their friendship after a rough patch in season 2. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Has 'Running Point' been renewed for season 3?

Netflix has yet to reveal whether Running Point will return for a third season, but a future renewal seems like a slam dunk. The sports comedy shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 immediately after season 2 dropped. Also, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner David Stassen revealed that the show's team is about to open a writers's room for season 3.

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"Netflix hasn’t officially picked up season 3 yet, but everyone is optimistic," he told the outlet. "Season 1 did very well, and Netflix has already shown a lot of faith by ordering the writers's room for a potential season 3. So everyone is feeling good."

Though the streaming giant usually waits a few weeks for viewing numbers to come in, Running Point earned its season 2 renewal just one week after it debuted. If season 2 sticks in the No. 1 slot, we could see another quick renewal for the series.

Isla spends season 2 proving she's the best Gordon to lead the Waves. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

When would 'Running Point' season 3 be released?

Thankfully, Running Point sits among a growing roster of Netflix comedies that only need one year to return for new episodes. Depending on when the official renewal arrives, season 3 of the feel-good series could hit our screens as soon as early summer 2027.

Isla and Cam's (Justin Theroux, far right) rivalry is set to continue in season 3. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Who in the 'Running Point' cast would return for season 3?

Despite season 2's cliffhanger ending, most of the show's stacked main cast will likely return for season 3. This includes the stars who comprise the Waves's main office and players: Kate Hudson (Isla Gordon), Brenda Song (Ali Lee), Scott MacArthur (Ness Gordon), Drew Tarver (Sandy Gordon), Fabrizio Guido (Jackie Moreno), Toby Sandeman (Marcus Winfield), Uche Agada (Dyson), Chet Hanks (Travis Bugg), and Roberto Sanchez (Stephen Ramirez).

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We also know that Justin Theroux (Cam Gordon), Ken Marino (Al Fleischman), and Jay Ellis (Jay Brown) will likely return as season 3's main antagonists, as they ended the second installment by launching a new, rival basketball franchise.

Season 2 brought a lot of shake-ups in the characters's love lives, so it's unknown whether some of the now-exes will return for more episodes. Some of the cast now up in the air includes Max Greenfield (Lev Levenson), Scott Evans (Charlie), and Marissa Reyes (Sofia).

Meanwhile, some of the new faces in Running Point season 2 are set up for exciting potential arcs in season 3, including Ray Romano as the Waves's head coach Norm Stinson, Scott Speedman as Isla's new admirer Luke McShay, Jake Picking as the new Waves point-guard Tommy White, and Richa Moorjani as the Waves' exacting accountant Aruna.

Jay (Jay Ellis) and Isla's romance may not survive season 2's cliffhanger. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

What would 'Running Point' season 3 be about?

Lakers and Clippers, set aside: Another legendary inter-city rivalry may be on the way. The Running Point season 2 finale ends with two big wins for Isla: She finally kicks Cam out of the franchise, and the Waves defeat Boston to win the league championship. However, Cam finds a new play: He teams up with toilet tycoon Al Fleischman to revive the Los Angeles Industry, bringing a second basketball team to L.A. And the Industry's head coach? Jay, who may be feeling some type of way as the (former) coach for Boston.

In the days since season 2's release, co-creator and showrunner David Stassen has given some hints on what's in store for season 3. He told The Hollywood Reporter that fans can expect, "More family fights, more antagonism, more double crossing, more basketball. And maybe Isla walking into some glass doors again."

He also spoke to Gold Derby about the fan response to the cliffhanger. "I'm hoping that people think, 'Oh my god, what does this mean for Isla and for the Waves's grip on the city of L.A.?'" he said. "They're the world champs. They own the town. But now a team across the city with more money and a big, splashy grand opening is coming, and they're going to try and steal their lunch money, steal their fans, steal their players, steal their advertisers, steal their season-ticket holders. There's going to be a lot of challenges for Isla and the family as Cam tries to take a foothold in the city of L.A."

TOPICS Netflix Comedy