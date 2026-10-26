Peacock’s American version of The Traitors became a runaway hit thanks to its expert casting method—assembling teams of familiar faces from reality TV and pop culture. As it turns out, fans are excited to tune in when they recognize the contestants. Now, Hulu is following suit with its own celebrity-starring competition show, The Mob.
Indie film icon and White Lotus alum Parker Posey hosts the new reality series, which premieres on October 26, 2026, and the streamer describes as being “built around power, loyalty, and survival.” Each episode, contestants compete in challenges inspired by jobs from classic mob movies, with the cast deciding who gets to stay in “The Family” of The Mob. The cast includes faces you’ll recognize from the Bravoverse and hit franchises like The Bachelor, as well as scripted series. Ahead, we break down the stars vying for the cash prize and bragging rights to the ultimate Don in The Mob season 1.
Where you know her from: Turturro is best known for playing Tony Soprano’s sister, Janice, on the acclaimed series The Sopranos. She has also appeared in episodes of Nurse Jackie, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blue Bloods, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
What to know about her: Turturro is no stranger to complicated mob families from her role on The Sopranos. She also comes from a family of actors, including her cousins John and Nicholas Turturro.
Where you know her from: Palk starred on Hulu's Love Overboard and made waves when she decided to exit the show after realizing she didn’t have a connection with any of the male contestants.
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What to know about her: Palk is from Kansas City, Missouri, and worked as a line dance instructor and bottle service server before being cast on Love Overboard. In addition to being a digital creator and reality star, Palk works as a creative marketing specialist.
Where you know him from: Tonioli has been a professional dancer on Dancing With the Starssince 2005. He also competed on the 2008 series Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann, with Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
What to know about him: Tonioli was born in Italy and has lived in London since 1975. In 1980, he competed in a U.K. competition to select an entry for the Eurovision Song Contest with his group “Duke and the Aces.”
Where you know her from: Lazkani has been a cast member of Netflix's real estate series Selling Sunsetsince season 5, though she is rumored to not return for season 10.
What to know about her: Lazkani is British-Nigerian and learned the ropes of real estate from her architect father. She had an explosive beef on Selling Sunset with co-star Bre Tiesi that peaked in season 8.
Where you know her from: Mazar has been acting since the early 1990s, appearing in a supporting role in Goodfellas, Malcolm X, and Batman Forever. She is best known for her roles on Entourage and Younger.
What to know about her: Mazar is a N.Y.C. native and was a dancer who appeared in many Madonna music videos, including “Papa Don’t Preach” and “Music.” She was also a B-girl and appeared on the short-lived hip-hop TV show Graffiti Rock in 1984.
What to know about her: Engemann has been a digital creator since the early days of blogging in 2012, and she has been open about fertility struggles and endometriosis. She uses her platform to advocate for female reproductive health advancement.
Where you know him from: Jowsey has made a name for himself by competing on various dating reality series. He first started on the New Zealand series Heartbreak Island before winning the first season of Too Hot to Handle. Later, he appeared on Perfect Match and recently starred in his own Bachelor-style show called Let’s Marry Harry. (He lived up to the show’s name and got married, but the marriage did not last.)
What to know about him: Jowsey is Australian and has largely been known for his public romances. Though he’s primarily appeared on reality TV, Jowsey seems to be shifting his career focus towards scripted acting. He starred in the 2025 romantic comedy film The Wrong Paris and is set to appear in forthcoming films like Horrified and Billy Knight, the latter of which will also star Al Pacino.
Where you know her from: Georgas was on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor and was eliminated in week 8. She then appeared on Vanderpump Villa. But Georgas’s first on-screen performance was almost 20 years before in the 2005 Vin Diesel film The Pacifier, where she appeared as “Firefly #1.”
What to know about her: According to her Bachelor Nation wiki, she has a black belt in Taekwondo, loves spaghetti, and is “obsessed” with watching horror movies.
Where you know her from: Willam is a drag queen who competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4. She was the first queen disqualified from the competition after production alleged she broke the show’s sequester rules.
What to know about her: Outside of her drag career, Belli has acted in series like Nip/Tuck and the 2018 film A Star Is Born. She's also found viral success with comedy music, with her 2015 solo comedy album Shartistry in Motion debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Albums chart.
Where you know him from: Miller is a musician, rapper, and occasional actor. He gained prominence as a young rapper with the 2001 hit “My Baby” and later appeared on his own eponymous Nickelodeon show, Romeo!. Miller has also appeared in films like Jumping the Broom and Madea’s Witness Protection.
What to know about him: Miller played basketball on scholarship at the University of Southern California from 2007 to 2010. He is the son of rappers Master P and Sonya C, and the nephew of rappers C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker.
Radhika Menon is a freelance journalist, with a general focus on TV and film. Her cultural criticism, reporting, and commentary can be found on Vulture, ELLE, Teen Vogue, Bustle, and more. You can find her across all socials at @menonrad.