Prince Harry Just Held Secret Meetings at a 'Gossip Girl' Filming Location During an "Unannounced" Solo Trip to New York

"Spotted: Lonely Boy."

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Prince Harry wearing a gray suit and white shirt, he has balding red hair and a matching beard
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2026 has been a busy year for Prince Harry. After moving back to the U.K. with wife Meghan Markle and their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—Prince Harry has taken a solo trip to New York City. And during the unexpected visit, the Duke of Sussex spent some time at a very important Gossip Girl filming location.

People magazine confirmed that Prince Harry made an "unannounced trip" to Manhattan this week, where he was spotted taking meetings at Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Prince Harry's spokesperson told the outlet, "The duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships." They continued, "Further details will be shared in due course."

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Notably, a source confirmed to People that Prince Harry's meetings took place in the hotel's Gold Room, a decadent venue featuring a bar previously seen in episodes of Gossip Girl. The hotel also doubled as the residences of Chuck Bass and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively.

People gather in the Madison Avenue courtyard of the Lotte New York Palace hotel, surrounded by the historic Villard Houses, Midtown Manhattan, New York City

Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Back in September, Prince Harry discussed his sudden move back to the U.K. while attending the Invictus Spirit Awards.

"The last two weeks have been...it's been eventful," he explained to Hello! magazine. "But, you know, we're getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We're happy."

The Duke of Sussex continued, "And as I said, it's great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that's coming up."

Meghan Markle wearing a marroon coat standing in front of Prince Harry

"It's great to be back on British soil."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for what Prince Harry was doing at a Gossip Girl filming location, that's one secret he'll never tell...possibly.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.