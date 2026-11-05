Prince Harry Just Held Secret Meetings at a 'Gossip Girl' Filming Location During an "Unannounced" Solo Trip to New York

Prince Harry's spokesperson told the outlet, "The duke had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships." They continued, "Further details will be shared in due course."
Notably, a source confirmed to People that Prince Harry's meetings took place in the hotel's Gold Room, a decadent venue featuring a bar previously seen in episodes of Gossip Girl. The hotel also doubled as the residences of Chuck Bass and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively.
Back in September, Prince Harry discussed his sudden move back to the U.K. while attending the Invictus Spirit Awards.
"The last two weeks have been...it's been eventful," he explained to Hello! magazine. "But, you know, we're getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We're happy."
The Duke of Sussex continued, "And as I said, it's great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that's coming up."
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As for what Prince Harry was doing at a Gossip Girl filming location, that's one secret he'll never tell...possibly.